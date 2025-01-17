Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel to post earnings per share of $0.20 in its upcoming fourth quarter financial results

Mattel Stock In Focus As CFO Anthony DiSilvestro To Retire: Retail Stays Neutral
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Mattel Inc. stock ($MAT) was in focus as the toy and entertainment giant announced that CFO Anthony DiSilvestro will retire in May this year, with retail sentiment turning neutral.

Mattel hasn’t named a successor but has initiated a comprehensive search process with a leading executive search firm, the company said in a statement. DiSilvestro plans to serve as an advisor through August 15 to ensure a smooth transition, according to the statement.

The news comes as Mattel is set to report its fourth quarter financial results on February 4, at 4:05 pm ET.

“Anthony has played a key role in steering Mattel to achieve its strongest financial position in many years,” Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the high zone.
 

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 11.00.11 AM.png MAT sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 17 as of 12:15 am ET 

DiSilvestro joined Mattel in August 2020. During his tenure of five years as CFO, Mattel received an investment grade rating, strengthened its financial organization, optimized operations, and increased efficiencies with over $400 million of cost savings, the company noted.

DiSilvestro added, “I am proud of all we have accomplished together and believe the company is well-positioned to continue executing its multi-year strategy and create long-term shareholder value.”

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel to post earnings per share of $0.20 on estimated revenue of about $1.64 billion for its fourth quarter results.

Mattel has beaten EPS estimates three out of four times in the past four quarters, according to Stocktwits data.

Mattel's brands include including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO, among others.

Mattel stock is up 1.18% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Target Stock In Focus After Better-Than-Expected Holiday Season Sales: Retail’s Upbeat

Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish

Western Digital Stock Slips After Storage Devices Maker Preannounces Q2 Earnings Shortfall But Retail Stays Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Amazon Stock In Focus After Reported Layoffs: Retail Stays Cautious

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Nano-Cap FOXO Surges as Retail Frenzy Builds Ahead of Friday’s Special Shareholder Meeting

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience' vkp

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience'

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500 gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway WATCH anr

Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon