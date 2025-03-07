Lithium Americas Stock Surges On $250M Investment From Orion Resources: Retail Sentiment Soars

The Vancouver-headquartered company announced that the investment is expected to close in the March 10 week. It also revealed that Orion has agreed to evaluate an investment of $500 million in the second phase of Thacker Pass.

Lithium Americas Stock Surges On $250M Investment From Orion Resources: Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) surged more than 7% in Thursday’s regular trade after the company announced that it had received a strategic investment.

Orion Resources will invest $250 million in aggregate to fund the first phase of Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass project. Orion will initially purchase senior unsecured convertible notes worth $195 million.

The investment firm will also pay Lithium Americas $25 million in exchange for payments related to minerals processed at Thacker Pass.

Subject to certain conditions being fulfilled, Orion has also committed to buying an additional $30 million worth of notes within two years of being requested by Lithium Americas.

The Vancouver-headquartered company announced that the investment is expected to close in the Mar. 10 week. It also revealed that Orion has agreed to evaluate an investment of $500 million in the second phase of Thacker Pass.

“Orion’s long-term investing horizon and experience with resource development makes them an excellent partner for Lithium Americas and Thacker Pass and contributes to our strong relationships with General Motors and the U.S. Department of Energy,” said Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas’ President and CEO.

Reacting to the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Lithium Americas stock soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (85/100) territory.

LAC retail sentiment.jpg LAC sentiment and message volume March 6, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Message volume saw a similar surge.

One user posted a technical analysis of the stock, saying it could gain 5% by the end of the week.

Lithium Americas' stock has witnessed a see-saw momentum recently, declining 0.3% year-to-date. However, over the past year, the stock is down more than 43%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Stock Draws Attention With New Product Drops This Week, But Retail Traders Are Split On Revenue Impact

Apple Stock Draws Attention With New Product Drops This Week, But Retail Traders Are Split On Revenue Impact

Canadian Natural Resources Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Dividend Hike Even As Q4 Profit Shrinks

Canadian Natural Resources Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Dividend Hike Even As Q4 Profit Shrinks

Samsara’s Q4 Revenue Growth Slowdown, Weak Q1 Guidance Send Stock Sharply Lower After-Hours: Retail Mood Turns Buoyant

Samsara’s Q4 Revenue Growth Slowdown, Weak Q1 Guidance Send Stock Sharply Lower After-Hours: Retail Mood Turns Buoyant

Tesla Analyst Calls Massive Selloff A ‘Gut Check Moment’ For Bulls But Downplays Musk-DOGE Risks: Retail Traders Strongly Disagree

Tesla Analyst Calls Massive Selloff A ‘Gut Check Moment’ For Bulls But Downplays Musk-DOGE Risks: Retail Traders Strongly Disagree

Indian stocks open muted on Friday; global worries, Trump tariff in focus AJR

Indian stocks open muted on Friday; global worries, Trump tariff in focus

Recent Stories

Sleep like a pro: 7 essential rules for improving your sleep schedule SRI

Sleep like a pro: 7 essential rules for improving your sleep schedule

Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS NTI

Nadaaniyan FIRST Review: HIT or FLOP? Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com worth your time? Read THIS

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner gets into India 'venue advantage' debate ahead of final

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Mitchell Santner gets into India 'venue advantage' debate ahead of final

KDA pushes for two-language policy in Karnataka, cites 'Hindi imposition' concerns vkp

KDA pushes for two-language policy in Karnataka, cites 'Hindi imposition' concerns

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025 gcw

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 5 reasons why it became the highest seller in February 2025

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon