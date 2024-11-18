Liberty Energy Stock Pops Following CEO’s Nomination To Trump’s Cabinet: Retail Buzz Grows

Wright, known for his support of Trump and skepticism toward climate change initiatives, will also serve on Trump’s newly formed Council of National Energy.

Liberty Energy Stock Pops Following CEO’s Nomination To Trump’s Cabinet: Retail Buzz Grows
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. ($LBRT) surged over 5% in pre-market trading on Monday following the announcement that its CEO and Founder, Chris Wright, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Energy. 

The nomination, announced over the weekend, positions Wright to take on a key role in Trump’s administration, although his appointment is pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Liberty Energy stated that Wright will retain his current roles with the company until the Senate confirmation is complete. 

If confirmed, the company plans to appoint director William Kimble as non-executive Chairman of the Board and promote Ron Gusek, currently President, to Chief Executive Officer. 

Wright expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Succession planning has been a priority of the Board. Having worked closely with both Bill and Ron, Liberty will be in the safest of hands upon my departure.”

Kimble has been with Liberty’s Board since its IPO in 2018, while Gusek, who joined in 2014, has served as the company’s President since 2016. 

Liberty Energy, founded by Wright in 2016, focuses on onshore oil and gas well completions, specializing in hydraulic fracturing.

Wright, known for his support of Trump and skepticism toward climate change initiatives, will also serve on Trump’s newly formed Council of National Energy. 

Trump has praised Wright as a “leading technologist and entrepreneur,” highlighting his diverse experience across nuclear, solar, geothermal, and oil & gas sectors.

Interestingly, Wright is also on the board of nuclear power startup Oklo ($OKLO), which is backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and focuses on developing micro reactors.

Wright’s transition to a government role comes after he reportedly sold $728,000 worth of Liberty stock in early November, according to recent filings. 

Despite these sales, he still holds 2.58 million shares, valued at approximately $43.6 million based on Friday’s closing price of $16.90 apiece, as per MarketWatch.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for LBRT turned sharply ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ overnight, with the ticker trending among the top 20 symbols on Monday morning. 

Still, LBRT’s stock is down nearly 7% year-to-date. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock In The Spotlight In Earnings Week Amid Rumored AI Chip Overheating Issues: Retail Mixed

Nvidia Stock In The Spotlight In Earnings Week Amid Rumored AI Chip Overheating Issues: Retail Mixed

Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital On Tap To Report Q3 Results Amid Crypto Surge: Retail Exuberant About Stock

Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital On Tap To Report Q3 Results Amid Crypto Surge: Retail Exuberant About Stock

Chinese Flying Taxi Company EHang Expected To Report Strong Revenue Growth In Q3: Retail Sentiment Soars

Chinese Flying Taxi Company EHang Expected To Report Strong Revenue Growth In Q3: Retail Sentiment Soars

Trip.com Analysts Optimistic Amid Robust Travel Trends In China As Stock Looks To Extend Strong Gains For Year

Trip.com Analysts Optimistic Amid Robust Travel Trends In China As Stock Looks To Extend Strong Gains For Year

10 Most Active Stocks On Stocktwits Last Week With Message Volume Spurt

10 Most Active Stocks On Stocktwits Last Week With Message Volume Spurt

Recent Stories

Nvidia Stock In The Spotlight In Earnings Week Amid Rumored AI Chip Overheating Issues: Retail Mixed

Nvidia Stock In The Spotlight In Earnings Week Amid Rumored AI Chip Overheating Issues: Retail Mixed

Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital On Tap To Report Q3 Results Amid Crypto Surge: Retail Exuberant About Stock

Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital On Tap To Report Q3 Results Amid Crypto Surge: Retail Exuberant About Stock

Chinese Flying Taxi Company EHang Expected To Report Strong Revenue Growth In Q3: Retail Sentiment Soars

Chinese Flying Taxi Company EHang Expected To Report Strong Revenue Growth In Q3: Retail Sentiment Soars

Trip.com Analysts Optimistic Amid Robust Travel Trends In China As Stock Looks To Extend Strong Gains For Year

Trip.com Analysts Optimistic Amid Robust Travel Trends In China As Stock Looks To Extend Strong Gains For Year

10 Most Active Stocks On Stocktwits Last Week With Message Volume Spurt

10 Most Active Stocks On Stocktwits Last Week With Message Volume Spurt

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon