KB Home Stock Slips Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Wall Street analysts expect the homebuilder to report earnings per share of $2.44 on revenue of $1.99 billion

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Shares of KB Home ($KBH) were down 0.76% in pre-market trading Monday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, with retail sentiment staying cautious.

Wall Street analysts expect the homebuilder to report earnings per share of $2.44 on revenue of $1.99 billion, according to Stocktwits data. The compay will report Q4 results after the bell on Monday.

For the third-quarter, the company posted EPS of $2.04, missing estimates of $2.06. While sales narrowly beat estimates coming in at $1.75 billion.

RBC Capital recently lowered the firm's price target to $67 from $70 with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating as part of a broader research note on homebuilders and building products in 2025, Fly.com reported.

According to the firm, affordability challenges may continue across the home buying group amid “higher-for-longer interest rates backdrop,” said the report.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the extremely high zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-13 at 4.56.48 PM.png KBH sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 13

KB Home, a homebuilder and building products provider, operates in 47 markets, and has built over 680,000 homes across  its segments in West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast.

As of the end of August, the company had total liquidity of $1.46 billion, including $374.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.08 billion of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility, according to a company statement.

KBH stock is down 5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

