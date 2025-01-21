JD Stock Surges After JP Morgan Puts It On ‘Positive Catalyst Watch': Retail’s Upbeat

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ last week.

JD Stock Surges After JP Morgan Puts It On ‘Positive Catalyst Watch': Retail’s Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

ADR shares of JD.com ($JD) surged nearly 10% on Friday after the e-commerce company was put on "positive catalyst watch” by JP Morgan amid broader optimism among Chinese firms on the back of better-than-expected economic data, lifting retail sentiment.

JP Morgan maintains an ‘Overweight’ rating with a $50 price target, Fly.com reported. According to the firm, JD's revenue growth should see a better-than-expected boost from trade-in policies, with more resilient margins thanks to investment discipline, according to the report. 

JP Morgan forecasts JD’s Q4 revenue growth to be about 9.5% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates by 3%, and adjusted net profit projected to grow 13% compared to last year, Investing.com reported.

China’s economic activity exceeded expectations for the last quarter of 2024 with stimulus measures taking effect, providing a boost to several Chinese stocks.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ last week. Message volumes were in the ‘normal’ category.

Screenshot 2025-01-21 at 2.05.48 PM.png JD sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 21


Separately, Citi analyst Alicia Yap also placed the company on a "90-day positive catalyst watch" with a ‘Buy’ rating with a $51 price target. The view was based on the continuation of the company’s national trade-in programs for 2025 in major provinces like Hubei, Jiangsu and Hunan, among others, the Fly.com reported.

According to the report, JD.com’s early mover positioning in trade-in programs should support potentially stronger-than-expected merchandise volume and revenue growth in the first half of 2025 with upside risks to consensus estimates.

JD.com also stood second on a recent Stocktwits poll that asked users to pick large-cap Chinese companies they were most optimistic about. About 18% of commenters picked JD.com that came second to Alibaba Holdings, which scored 60%.

Screenshot 2025-01-21 at 2.05.58 PM.png

 

JD.com stock is up 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Recent Stories

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon