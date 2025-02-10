Is Snap Buyout Target: Nearly 50% Of Stocktwits Users Say Snapchat Parent Will Likely Be Acquired In Next 2 Years

Snap shares have been trading sideways in a consolidative move around depressed levels since the middle of 2022.

Is Snap Buyout Target: Nearly 50% Of Stocktwits Users Say Snapchat Parent Will Likely Be Acquired In Next 2 Years
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Santa Monica, California-based Snap, Inc. (SNAP) will likely be bought out in the near- to medium term, according to a poll of platform users by Stocktwits.

The social media and camera company’s shares came under selling pressure last week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued positive first-quarter sales guidance. 

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance was soft, as the company signaled increased investment ahead.

Snap shares have been trading sideways in a consolidative move around depressed levels since the middle of 2022. The stock trades way off its all-time high of $83.34, hit on Sept. 24, 2021. 

SNAP_TV_chart.png Chart Courtesy of TradingView

The main reason for the stock weakness is the company’s inability to grow advertising revenue as much as some of its bigger social media peers such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META). The uncertainty over the fate of Chinese short-video app TikTok is also serving as an overhang on the stock.

Following the fourth-quarter print, the stock received a slew of price target cuts as sell-side analysts braced for a "re-investment period" ahead. 

Responses to an ongoing Stocktwits poll showed that 49% of the platform users think the company will likely be acquired in the next two years. Eighteen percent said the company guessed it may be, while the remaining respondents do not see it as a possibility.

snap-stpoll.png

Sentiment toward Snap stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ on Stocktwits platform, with the buoyant mood accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

snap-sentiment.png SNAP sentiment and message volume February 10, as of 3:21 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A platform user predicted a move higher for Snap stock this week, potentially burning the shorts. 

Snap shares ended Friday’s session up 2.15% at $10.92. The stock is up 1.4% so far this year after its 36% slide in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Top 5 Auto Stocks That Got Retail Traders Talking The Most Last Week

Top 5 Auto Stocks That Got Retail Traders Talking The Most Last Week

Super Micro Sees Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Ahead Of Q2 Update: 5 Stocks Witnessing Message Volume Spurt At Start Of Trading Week

Super Micro Sees Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Ahead Of Q2 Update: 5 Stocks Witnessing Message Volume Spurt At Start Of Trading Week

Recent Stories

Aero India 2025: HALs Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as Yashas dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Hindustan Jet Trainer-36 renamed as ‘Yashas’

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

AI Chipmaker Astera Labs Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Tech Giants Ramp Up Spending, Retail Sentiment Gets A Lift

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Frontier Group Stock Scores Barclays Price Target Boost, Retail Optimism Stays High

Recent Videos

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Monalisa New Look 🎥 Maha Kumbh Viral Girl In Headlines Again! 🌟 Must Watch

Video Icon
World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

World Pulse | Somalia's 'First' Female Equestrian

Video Icon
Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Khan Sir Supports Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam Amid Alleged Paper Leak

Video Icon
George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

George Soros, Foreign Funding, Bangladesh, Waqf...” Nishikant Dubey exposes Congress in Lok Sabha

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Video Icon