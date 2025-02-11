IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

The collaboration aims at delivering “quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies.”

IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) climbed in Tuesday’s premarket trading, bucking the broader market weakness, after the company announced a new collaboration with General Dynamics Corp. (GD) to gain further inroads into the federal government and defense sectors.

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, a manufacturer of high-performance quantum computers, said it has partnered with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications to address high-impact use cases.

The use cases include quantum artificial intelligence (AI) extensions, resource optimization, and anomaly detection. 

IoNQ and GDIT said the collaboration aims to deliver “transformative capabilities for federal and state governments, meeting critical challenges with cutting-edge solutions.”

IoNQ Chief Revenue Officer Rima Alameddine said, “This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies.”

“It allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to introduce quantum computing to government and defense sectors, supporting high-priority projects. We are excited to work closely with and learn from the experts at GDIT.”

The companies noted that earlier this year, they partnered with a major intelligence agency to advance the latter’s quantum readiness. 

IonQ said the latest collaboration with GDIT buildings on its ongoing work in the federal sector. It recently announced a new $54.5 million contract with its existing customer, the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, which marked the largest quantum contract win in the U.S. in 2024.

IonQ also secured a $5.7 million contract for a multi-node, blind quantum computing system initiative for the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward IonQ was ‘bearish’ (25/100), with message volume at ‘extremely low’ levels.

ionq-sentiment.png IonQ sentiment and message volume February 11, premarket as of 6:29 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher on the platform said IoNQ may need a lot of consulting collaborations to make up for the losses it raked up last year.

Another user shared a technical chart and hinted at turbulence for the next six months.

In premarket trading, IonQ stock climbed 2.43% to $41.07. The stock is down about 1.68% so far this year 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

BP Stock Falls Premarket After Q4 Profit Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

BP Stock Falls Premarket After Q4 Profit Miss: Retail Shrugs It Off

Astera Labs Stock Slides As Strong Q4 Earnings Fail To Offset Cost Pressures, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Astera Labs Stock Slides As Strong Q4 Earnings Fail To Offset Cost Pressures, But Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Recent Stories

Two soldiers killed in suspected IED blast during border patrol in Akhnoor sector in J&K: Army dmn

Two soldiers killed in suspected IED blast during border patrol in Akhnoor sector in J&K: Army

Kerala implements new working hour regulations to combat extreme heat, issues safety guidelines for public dmn

Kerala implements new working hour regulations to combat extreme heat, issues safety guidelines for public

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

Vertex Pharma Stock Flooded With Price-Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4 Revenue, 2025 Outlook: Retail Stays Bullish

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

It’s Raining Price Target Hikes For Rockwell Automation After Strong Q1 Earnings: Citi Expects 16% Upside From Current Levels

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

Cyngn Stock Gains Momentum, Eyes Break Above $0.25: Retail Traders Saw It Coming

Recent Videos

Kokilaben Ambani Visits Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | Asianet Newsable

Kokilaben Ambani Visits Triveni Sangam for Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'People Who Take VVIP Treatment From Government, Spread Negativity': CM Yogi on Mahakumbh

'People Who Take VVIP Treatment From Government, Spread Negativity': CM Yogi on Mahakumbh

Video Icon
IND vs ENG: Team India Arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI Clash | Asianet Newsable

IND vs ENG: Team India Arrives in Ahmedabad for 3rd ODI Clash | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

World Pulse | Thaipusam Festival 2025: Malaysia's Hindus Celebrate With Fervour

Video Icon
'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

'AI is Writing the Code of Humanity': PM Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris, France

Video Icon