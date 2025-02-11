IonQ Stock Rises Premarket On General Dynamics Collaboration To Provide Quantum Solutions To Government: Retail’s Unimpressed

The collaboration aims at delivering “quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies.”

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) climbed in Tuesday’s premarket trading, bucking the broader market weakness, after the company announced a new collaboration with General Dynamics Corp. (GD) to gain further inroads into the federal government and defense sectors.

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, a manufacturer of high-performance quantum computers, said it has partnered with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications to address high-impact use cases.

The use cases include quantum artificial intelligence (AI) extensions, resource optimization, and anomaly detection.

IoNQ and GDIT said the collaboration aims to deliver “transformative capabilities for federal and state governments, meeting critical challenges with cutting-edge solutions.”

IoNQ Chief Revenue Officer Rima Alameddine said, “This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies.”

“It allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to introduce quantum computing to government and defense sectors, supporting high-priority projects. We are excited to work closely with and learn from the experts at GDIT.”

The companies noted that earlier this year, they partnered with a major intelligence agency to advance the latter’s quantum readiness.

IonQ said the latest collaboration with GDIT buildings on its ongoing work in the federal sector. It recently announced a new $54.5 million contract with its existing customer, the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, which marked the largest quantum contract win in the U.S. in 2024.

IonQ also secured a $5.7 million contract for a multi-node, blind quantum computing system initiative for the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward IonQ was ‘bearish’ (25/100), with message volume at ‘extremely low’ levels.

IonQ sentiment and message volume February 11, premarket as of 6:29 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher on the platform said IoNQ may need a lot of consulting collaborations to make up for the losses it raked up last year.

Another user shared a technical chart and hinted at turbulence for the next six months.

In premarket trading, IonQ stock climbed 2.43% to $41.07. The stock is down about 1.68% so far this year

