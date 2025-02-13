Intel Stock Surges On JD Vance's Speech On US AI Chips, Baird Speculates On TSMC Playing A Supporting Role: Retail Turns Bullish

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Vance emphasized the importance of shoring up U.S. manufacturing capabilities in the critical semiconductor industry.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) surged nearly 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after Vice President JD Vance’s speech in support of U.S.-made artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

He also took aim at European governments’ over-regulation U.S.’s technology companies and emphasis on AI safety, saying this stifles innovation.

“To safeguard America’s advantage, the Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the U.S. with American-designed and manufactured chips,” he said, according to a report by Barrons.

Analysts at Baird underscored that supply chain discussions suggest that chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) could aid in this endeavor by sending its engineers to Intel’s fabrication facilities to make them viable.

The brokerage notes that these two companies could set up a joint manufacturing facility, which would also qualify for CHIPS Act funding.

“Intel would benefit from significant cash flow relief and would focus on design and platform solutions going forward, while a viable fab could finally attract key fabless companies to diversify into a geo-dependable manufacturing model,” the brokerage said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (66/100) territory from ‘neutral’ (52/100) a day ago. Message volume was in the ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

INTC retail sentiment.jpg INTC sentiment and message volume February 12, 2025, as of 8:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed their bullish outlook on the Intel stock, saying they may add more calls expiring in April.

Intel’s share price has witnessed some volatility, gaining a little over 8% in the past six months.

In contrast, its shares have fallen over 52% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

