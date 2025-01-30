Intel Stock Holds Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Clarity On Acquisition Rumors, Pat Gelsinger Succession: Retail Remains Cautious

Intel has missed EPS and revenue estimates in two of the past four quarters. The chipmaker is expected to post earnings of $13.83 billion, declining 10.26% year-on-year.

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) were in focus on Wednesday ahead of the chipmaker’s fourth quarter results, which are scheduled for Thursday after the bell.

Intel's stock price fell nearly 0.2% during mid-day trade. Although the chipmaker’s shares were down 1.8% year-to-date, they have fallen by nearly 55% over the past year.

Here’s What Wall Street Is Expecting

According to Stocktwits data, Wall Street is expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the fourth quarter, down from $0.45 a year ago.

The chipmaker is expected to post earnings of $13.83 billion, declining 10.26% year-on-year.

Intel has missed EPS and revenue estimates in two of the past four quarters.

Looking beyond Intel’s earnings, the focus will be on Intel’s path forward after the retirement of its veteran, Pat Gelsinger. While it has appointed David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus as its interim co-CEOs, a replacement for Gelsinger is yet to be named.

Intel’s stock has also been in the news amid rumors of a merger or acquisition. Its stock recently hit a six-week high after media reports suggested that it could be acquired in whole and not just in parts.

What Are The Analysts Saying

Analysts at Wedbush recently reduced their price target for the Intel stock to $20 from $25 because of the continued loss of market share in the data center segment to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), according to The Fly.

Citi analysts also reduced their price target for the Intel stock to $21 from $22, citing sluggish demand across segments.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Intel stock turned ‘bearish’ (46/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume remained in the ‘high’ zone.

INTC sentiment and message volume January 29, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, not everyone was pessimistic about the company’s prospects.

