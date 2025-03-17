Indie Semiconductor, Semtech, ACM Research, QuickLogic, Astera Labs: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Read Full Article

Indie Semiconductor Inc. (500% Jump In Message Volume)

The company announced a collaboration with GlobalFoundries to use the semiconductor manufacturer’s 22FDX platform to make radar chipsets.

These chipsets will use the 77GHz and 120GHz radar applications for advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS. The 77GHz application is currently at an advanced stage and will be used by a Tier 1 original equipment manufacturer that supports multiple carmakers.

The 120GHz application is aimed for in-cabin use to detect life signs and other vital data.

The stock is down over 42% year-to-date (YTD).

Semtech Corp. (500% Jump In Message Volume)

The company’s fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, led by a sequential improvement across the board.

Semtech posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40, ahead of an expected $0.32, while its revenue of $251 million beat estimates of $249.3 million during the quarter.

Its Q1 guidance also came in ahead of the consensus estimate, driving a post-earnings surge in the stock.

Despite this, Semtech’s stock is down nearly 36% YTD.

ACM Research Inc. (250% Jump In Message Volume)

The company’s stock has witnessed a surge in insider trading post its Q4 results, with its CEO David Wang offloading over $3.55 million worth of shares last week.

Wang was joined by CFO Mark McKechnie, who sold stock worth $411,300.

ACM Research’s Q4 earnings blew past Wall Street expectations, with the company announcing that it had commenced operations at its Liangang production facility in China, with capacity expansion planned through the year.

The stock is up more than 93% YTD.

QuickLogic Corp. (200% Jump In Message Volume)

The company announced that it will show off its Australis eFPGA IP Generator at the GOMACTech 2025 conference in Pasadena, California.

The technology uses various processes from companies like Intel, GlobalFoundries, TSMC, and UMC to create customized embedded FPGA IP cores based on customer requirements.

The company says its technology “supports virtually any process or foundry combination.”

The stock is down over 47% YTD.

Astera Labs Inc. (189% Jump In Message Volume)

The company’s stock saw initiation at Raymond James with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of $82, implying an upside of nearly 14% from Friday’s closing price.

Raymond James believes Astera Labs is well-positioned to benefit from the generative artificial intelligence (AI) “megatrend.” The company is among the leading manufacturers in the $2 billion-worth Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) retimer market.

The stock is down nearly 46% YTD.

