How This $4 Stock is Taking on Wall Street's Big Banks with a $700 Million Lawsuit

Two of America’s Most Prestigious Law Firms Team Up to Go After Several of Wall Street’s Biggest Banks on Behalf of Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM)—and Are So Confident, They Are Fronting the Legal Costs

What’s Happening?

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM), a small biopharmaceutical company with an $8 million market cap, has launched a $700 million lawsuit against several of Wall Street’s largest financial institutions. Allegations center on "spoofing," a manipulative tactic that Quantum claims artificially suppressed its stock price, leading to massive losses for the company and its shareholders.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, names CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities, and other unnamed parties. The alleged spoofing occurred from January 2020 to August 2024, during which Quantum's stock price fell over 98%, from over $460 per share (adjusted for splits) to just $7.55 by October 2024.

Zeeshan Saeed, CEO of Quantum BioPharma, stated:

“We believe that the Company and its shareholders have suffered immensely from the Defendants’ trading practices. We will use all means available to us to get justice for our shareholders.”

The lawsuit alleges that these Wall Street giants prioritized their profits at the expense of Quantum's shareholders, distorting the market and eroding trust in financial fairness.

Who Should Join and How to Get Involved

If you owned Quantum BioPharma shares between January 2020 and August 2024, you may be eligible to join the lawsuit. Quantum is actively encouraging its shareholders to support the case by documenting their losses.

To join, go to Quantum BioPharma's dedicated lawsuit page and scroll to the bottom to find the form. By participating, shareholders can strengthen the case while standing to benefit if damages are recovered.

The Legal Heavyweights Taking on Wall Street

Successfully challenging Wall Street’s biggest banks requires the best in the business. Quantum BioPharma has enlisted two powerhouse law firms: Freedman Normand Friedland LLP and Christian Attar, both renowned for their expertise in securities litigation and market manipulation cases.

Freedman Normand Friedland LLP: Delivering Historic Wins

Based in New York, Miami, and Boston, Freedman Normand Friedland has a proven track record of securing massive settlements:

$284 million in an antitrust settlement against top U.S. universities.

in an antitrust settlement against top U.S. universities. $140 million awarded by a jury in a 2021 securities case.

Velvel Freedman, co-lead counsel on the Quantum case, stated:

“Spoofing erodes trust in financial markets and is illegal. Our job is to ensure that Quantum BioPharma and its shareholders receive the justice they deserve.”

Freedman’s extensive experience and the firm’s record of winning landmark cases make them an invaluable asset to Quantum’s fight.

Christian Attar: 20 Years of Fighting Wall Street

Christian Attar, based in Houston, Texas, has spent two decades taking on financial giants. Their team has recovered millions for companies impacted by stock manipulation, including cases involving Overstock.com and Taser International, both of which saw significant share price rebounds after their lawsuits.

James Wes Christian, a partner at Christian Attar, added:

“This could be one of the top five biggest spoofing cases we’ve ever handled. The evidence we’ve reviewed is compelling, and we’re confident in achieving a favorable outcome for Quantum and its shareholders.”

The combined strength of these two firms, both working on a contingency basis (meaning they only get paid if they win), demonstrates their confidence in the evidence.

Wall Street’s History of Skimming from Main Street

Predatory practices by major financial institutions have long harmed smaller, retail investors. Spoofing—manipulating market prices by placing and canceling large fake orders—is just one of the tactics used to distort markets for their gain while leaving victims at a loss.

In recent years, regulators have penalized some of the largest banks for engaging in such schemes, often with significant fines:

Citigroup (NYSE: C) (2017) Was fined $25 million by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for spoofing in the metals and Treasury futures markets.

by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for spoofing in the metals and Treasury futures markets. J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) (2020) Paid a record $920 million for spoofing across the precious metals and Treasury markets, marking one of the largest spoofing penalties in history.

for spoofing across the precious metals and Treasury markets, marking one of the largest spoofing penalties in history. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) (2023) Was fined $24 million for spoofing-related violations that undermined market transparency and fairness.

for spoofing-related violations that undermined market transparency and fairness. TD Securities (TSX: TD) (2023) Faced penalties as part of a broader investigation into spoofing, with fines totaling $40 million for their role in market manipulation.

While these fines appear substantial, they are often viewed as little more than the cost of doing business for major financial institutions. For retail investors and smaller companies, however, the consequences are far-reaching, including manipulated share prices, reduced confidence, and significant financial harm.

This history highlights the urgent need for greater accountability and transparency in financial markets, ensuring that predatory practices like spoofing are no longer tolerated.

Media Attention and Growing Coverage

The lawsuit has captured the attention of major media outlets, with The Globe and Mail publishing an in-depth article that highlights the case’s significance.

The Globe and Mail article stated:

“CEO and Co-Chairman Zeeshan Saeed explains that this isn’t just a shot in the dark—industry experts estimate that damages could exceed $1 billion for $QNTM.

In addition, Agoracom, a leading platform for small-cap news, has featured the case in a detailed interview with Quantum executives. In the interview, CEO Zeeshan Saeed discusses how the alleged manipulation impacted the company’s stock price and its ability to raise capital. Watch the full Agoracom interview here.

Quantum’s bold legal move has also sparked discussions in online investor forums, where shareholders are voicing their support for the company’s efforts to hold Wall Street accountable.

What It Could Mean for the Stock

A successful outcome in Quantum BioPharma’s lawsuit could have a transformative impact on its stock. Here’s how the potential damages break down:

- Potential Recovery: If Quantum recovers 25% of the $700 million claim, that equals $175 million.

- After Legal Fees: Assuming half of the recovery is allocated to the lawyers, Quantum would still net $87.5 million.

- Market Cap Impact: With an $8 million market cap, this would represent a 10x increase, even before accounting for renewed investor confidence and market re-ratings.

The prospect of such a windfall could attract new investors, and significantly boost Quantum’s valuation. Historical cases, such as those involving Overstock.com and Taser International, demonstrate how companies can achieve massive share price recoveries following litigation victories. These funds could also fund Quantum’s human clinical trials for their multiple sclerosis drug, Lucid-MS.

Conclusion: A $4 Stock Fighting Back

Quantum BioPharma’s lawsuit against Wall Street’s biggest banks is about more than just recovering damages—it’s a fight for fairness in the financial markets. With $700 million at stake, an $8 million market cap, and the backing of two of America’s most successful law firms, Quantum is taking a stand on behalf of its shareholders.

This case represents a unique opportunity for investors. Should Quantum prevail, the upside could be immense, both for the company and for those who join the lawsuit to seek justice.

Join the Discussion in the WVC Facebook Investor Group

Do you have a stock tip or news story suggestion? Please email us at Invest@WealthyVC.com.

This report/release/profile is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation unless otherwise stated below.

Wealthy VC and its employees are not Registered Investment Advisors, Broker-Dealers or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Wealthy VC encourages readers and investors to supplement the information in these reports with independent research and other professional advice. All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled through their website, news releases, and corporate filings, or is available from public sources and Wealthy VC makes no representations, warranties or guarantees as to the accuracy or completeness of the disclosure by the profiled companies. Our website and newsletter are for entertainment purposes only. This website is NOT a source of unbiased information. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

Release of Liability: Through the use of this email and/or website advertisement, by viewing or using it, you agree to hold Wealthy VC, its operators, owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. Wealthy VC-sponsored advertisements do not purport to provide an analysis of any company’s financial position, operations or prospects and this is not to be construed as a recommendation by Wealthy VC or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. WealthyVC and our controlling entity 1000724287 Ontario Ltd have been compensated USD $20,000 for social media marketing and USD $7,500 per month for 3 months for investor relations by Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

None of the materials or advertisements herein constitute offers or solicitations to purchase or sell securities of the companies profiled herein and any decision to invest in any such company or other financial decisions should not be made based upon the information provided herein. Instead, Wealthy VC strongly urges you to conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D and all reports published on SEDAR if the company featured is Canadian. Wealthy VC further urges you to consult your own independent tax, business, financial and investment advisors. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a ‘safe harbor’ in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as “projects”, “foresee”, “expects”, “will”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “understands”, or that by statements indicating certain actions “may”, “could”, or “might” occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Past Performance is based on the security’s previous day’s closing price and the high of-day price during our promotional coverage.

In preparing this publication, Wealthy VC has relied upon information supplied by various public sources and press releases which it believes to be reliable; however, such reliability cannot be guaranteed. Investors should not rely on the information contained in this email and website. Rather, investors should use the information contained in this website as a starting point for doing additional independent research on the featured companies. The advertisements in this email and website are believed to be reliable, however, Wealthy VC and its owners, affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, representatives and agents disclaim any liability as to the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in any advertisement and for any omissions of material facts from such advertisement. Wealthy VC is not responsible for any claims made by the companies advertised herein, nor is Wealthy VC responsible for any other promotional firm, its program or its structure.

This article was written by an independent contributor and does not reflect the views of Stocktwits. It has not been edited for content. The information provided here is intended solely for informational and educational purposes, and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Stocktwits does not endorse the purchase or sale of any security nor does it make any claims about the financial status of any company.

Latest Videos