How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

Consumer sentiment and spending is expected to stay strong in 2025, say analysts

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

Consumer sentiment and spending is expected to stay strong in 2025, according to recent predictions by Goldman Sachs.  At the same time, discretionary cash flow for US consumers for 2024 is pegged at 5.2% rise compared to a 4.4% increase in 2024.

Even so, several consumer stocks show significant short interest levels, according to Stocktwits data. Here’s a look at how retail investors are viewing stocks with the highest reported short interest.

Beyond Meat ($BYND)

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 3.16.31 PM.png

With short interest at 42.8%, retail sentiment on the stock has turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volumes have inched up to high. Last month, Beyond Meat’s third-quarter revenue of $81.01 million came above consensus estimates of $80.71 million. The company reportedly has a significant debt burden of $1.22 billion. 

Kohl’s Corporation ($KSS)

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 3.24.13 PM.pngRetail sentiment on the retailer, which has a 34.2% short interest, has been ‘bullish’ compared to ‘bearish a week ago. Kohl’s third-quarter earnings last month fell short of Wall Street estimates recently as it witnessed weak sales in apparel and footwear businesses.


EvGO ($EVGO)

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 3.42.49 PM.png

Sentiment on EvGO, which has a 33.6% short interest, improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral.’ The company on Monday also announced its plans for a secondary offering of 23 million shares of its Class A common stock, at a value of $0.0001 per share. 
 

Groupon ($GRPN)

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 3.46.03 PM.png

Retail sentiment on Groupon, with a 26.9% short interest, was neutral on Monday, improving from ‘extremely bearish’ last week, according to Stocktwits data. In its most recent earnings, its revenues of $114.5 million missed Wall Street estimates by 3.4%, according to Stocktwits data.
 

Children’s Place ($PLCE)

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 3.48.04 PM.png

Retail sentiment on Children’s Place, with a 23% short interest turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The company posted a 17.1% in its comparable retail sales for its most recent earnings, driven by a drop in e-commerce revenues.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

