Houston American Energy Plans To Acquire Abundia Global Impact Group, RPD Technologies: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

While details of the transaction with AGIG are currently under negotiation and terms are expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2025, HUSA intends to acquire RPD in a debt-free transaction with terms that extend over three years.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), an oil and gas exploration and production company, has signed two non-binding letters of intent to acquire Abundia Global Impact Group (AGIG) and RPD Technologies (RPD).

HUSA intends to acquire a 100% stake in both firms, with the announcement following its recent $2.5 million private placement, closed in November 2024.

The company had said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to pursue strategic growth initiatives, which may include acquisitions and investments in the energy sector.

RPD Technologies is a contract research and development facility specializing in the commercialization of breakthrough technologies. AGIG’s suite of technologies converts plastic and certified biomass waste into high-quality renewable fuels, energy, and chemical products.

According to HUSA, these acquisitions will represent an important phase in its long-term strategy to diversify its portfolio and expand its global footprint.

While details of the transaction with AGIG are currently under negotiation and terms are expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2025, HUSA intends to acquire RPD in a debt-free transaction with terms that extend over three years.

The company stated that by combining RPD's technical expertise with AGIG’s renewable solutions, HUSA will be well positioned to deliver sustainable growth.

HUSA CEO Peter Longo said the planned co-location of these companies at AGIG’s recently announced Cedar Port, Houston site will provide a platform for seamless collaboration, optimized resources, and economies of scale.

“RPD brings years of technical experience and an established revenue stream from engagements with some of the world’s leading petrochemical companies. This, combined with the strategy developed by AGIG through its renewable and recycling suite of technology solutions represents a truly synergistic proposition,” he highlighted.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (77/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by high message volume.

HUSA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:49 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits HUSA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:49 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, shares of the company have lost nearly 28% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
