Honda, Nissan Stocks Climb On Report Of Merger Talk To Battle EV Giants: Retail Is Intrigued

The plan could reportedly also include the eventual integration of Mitsubishi Motors, where Nissan holds a 24% stake, into the new entity.

Honda, Nissan Stocks Climb On Report Of Merger Talk To Battle EV Giants: Retail Is Intrigued
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:25 AM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Honda Motor Co., and Nissan Motor Co. rose on Tuesday afternoon following a report from Nikkei that the two Japanese automakers are in merger discussions. 

According to the report, the companies are considering forming a holding company to combine resources and better compete with industry leaders such as Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giants BYD, Nio, and Xpeng.

The merger talks are expected to lead to the signing of a memorandum of understanding soon. 

The plan could reportedly include the eventual integration of Mitsubishi Motors, where Nissan holds a 24% stake, into the new entity. This would create one of the largest auto groups in the world. 

However, details about the ownership stakes of Honda and Nissan within the holding company and its governance structure are still under discussion.

Nissan’s U.S.-listed shares jumped over 7% on Tuesday, reaching their highest level in nearly a week. 

Honda’s shares rose by 1.5%, drawing significant attention from retail investors. 

HMC sentiment and message volume Dec 17.png HMC sentiment and message volume Dec 17 as of 1:40 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, Honda saw its message volume spike to ‘extremely high’ levels, marking the second-highest activity for the stock in the past year, with sentiment turning ‘bullish’. 

NSANY sentiment and message volume Dec 17.png NSANY sentiment and message volume Dec 17 as of 1:40 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail activity for Nissan was a bit more subdued.

Honda and Nissan, Japan’s second and third largest automakers after Toyota, have reportedly been struggling with declining market share in China, where local EV manufacturers have gained dominance. 

Despite a combined global sales figure of 7.4 million vehicles in 2023, according to Reuters, both companies face increasing pressure to adapt to the EV-driven transformation of the automobile industry. 

Auto mergers are often seen as a potential pathway to accelerate development, reduce costs, and compete more effectively in the global market.

Year-to-date, Honda shares are down 17%, while Nissan has lost 38%. 

Investors are now closely watching for further confirmation or denial of the merger talks as the automakers look to solidify their position in a rapidly evolving industry.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

This Small-Cap AI-Levered Stock Spikes On Heavy Volume: Retail Mood Brightens

This Small-Cap AI-Levered Stock Spikes On Heavy Volume: Retail Mood Brightens

SoundHound AI Pulls Back After Red Hot Rally, But Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

SoundHound AI Pulls Back After Red Hot Rally, But Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

PG&E Stock Rises on Department Of Energy’s Record $15B Loan Commitment, But Fails to Inspire Retail Sentiment

PG&E Stock Rises on Department Of Energy’s Record $15B Loan Commitment, But Fails to Inspire Retail Sentiment

Nukkleus Stock Skyrockets 12x After Acquiring Controlling Stake In Israeli Iron Dome Supplier RIMON: Retail Frenzy Takes Over

Nukkleus Stock Skyrockets 12x After Acquiring Controlling Stake In Israeli Iron Dome Supplier RIMON: Retail Frenzy Takes Over

Teva Stock Surges To 6-Year High On Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drug Trial Data: Retail Chatter Erupts

Teva Stock Surges To 6-Year High On Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drug Trial Data: Retail Chatter Erupts

Recent Stories

Palestinians sue US State Department for violating decades-old human rights law by funding Israeli military snt

Palestinians sue US State Department for violating decades-old human rights law by funding Israeli military

This Small-Cap AI-Levered Stock Spikes On Heavy Volume: Retail Mood Brightens

This Small-Cap AI-Levered Stock Spikes On Heavy Volume: Retail Mood Brightens

SoundHound AI Pulls Back After Red Hot Rally, But Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

SoundHound AI Pulls Back After Red Hot Rally, But Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

PG&E Stock Rises on Department Of Energy’s Record $15B Loan Commitment, But Fails to Inspire Retail Sentiment

PG&E Stock Rises on Department Of Energy’s Record $15B Loan Commitment, But Fails to Inspire Retail Sentiment

Nukkleus Stock Skyrockets 12x After Acquiring Controlling Stake In Israeli Iron Dome Supplier RIMON: Retail Frenzy Takes Over

Nukkleus Stock Skyrockets 12x After Acquiring Controlling Stake In Israeli Iron Dome Supplier RIMON: Retail Frenzy Takes Over

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon