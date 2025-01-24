HCA Healthcare Stock Wobbles As Revenue Outlook Disappoints, But Retail’s Busy Cheering Q4 Profit Beat

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:58 PM IST

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. fell over 4% on Friday morning, as the company’s full-year revenue guidance fell short of expectations, but retail investors rallied behind its strong fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings.

The Nashville-based hospital operator reported Q4 net income of $1.44 billion, or $5.63 per share, compared to $1.61 billion, or $5.93 per share, a year earlier. 

Excluding certain one-time items, earnings were $6.22 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $6.13.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $18.29 billion, up from $17.30 billion in the same period last year, slightly exceeding the forecasted $18.23 billion.

However, the company faced additional expenses and revenue losses estimated at $200 million due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene on its North Carolina facilities and Hurricane Milton affecting some Florida operations.

For 2025, HCA Healthcare projected revenue between $72.80 billion and $75.80 billion, with the midpoint falling short of analysts’ expectations of $74.76 billion. 

The company also forecasted earnings per share between $24.05 and $25.85, slightly better than the expected $24.48.

HCA’s board approved a new $10 billion share repurchase program, which added to investor optimism.

HCA sentiment and message volume Jan 24.png HCA sentiment and message volume Jan 24 as of 10:20 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment shifted from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’, driven largely by retail traders celebrating the positive aspects of HCA’s performance. 

HCA stock has risen 15% over the past 12 months and is up over 6% this year. 

With an average price target of $388.53, according to Koyfin data, analysts see a 21% upside from current levels.

