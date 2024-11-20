H&R Block, Intuit Shares Swoon Tuesday As Musk-Ramaswamy Co-Chaired DOGE Said To Be Mulling Free Mobile Tax App: Retail Sentiment Nosedives

The Musk-Ramaswamy duo reportedly discussed overhauling the tax system to let Americans file their taxes through a mobile app.

H&R Block, Intuit Shares Swoon Tuesday As Musk-Ramaswamy Co-Chaired DOGE Said To Be Mulling Free Mobile Tax App: Retail Sentiment Nosedives
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

Shares of Intuit, Inc. ($INTU) and H&R Block, Inc. ($HRB) plunged hard on Tuesday after a Washington Post report said The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set up by President-elect Donald Trump is eyeing a mobile app that would allow filing of taxes with the Internal Revenue Service free of charges.

Intuit shares fell 5.10% to a two-week low of $644.17 on Tuesday and H&R Block plunged a steeper 8.20% before settling at $55.40, their lowest level since early August.

Mountain View, California-based Intuit offers tax-preparation software TurboTax and accounting software package QuickBooks, among others. H&R Block, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a tax preparation company operating in the U.S., Canada and Australia. It offers H&R Block Tax Software for tax preparations.

DOGE is headed by Tesla, Inc. ($TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and ex-pharma executive Vivek Ramaswamy. The new panel has been given the mandate to cut down government spending and reduce federal red-tapism. 

The duo reportedly discussed overhauling the tax system to let Americans file their taxes through a mobile app, thereby changing the way taxpayers interact with the government, Post reported.

The report said it is still unclear about how the rumored move will connect with the Democratic Party’s initiatives along the same direction.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the Biden administration provided $15 million in funding to the IRS to design an IRS-run direct e-file system, called DirectFile. A pilot program was run for residents of 12 states to file their returns electronically for free in the 2024 tax filing season. This facility is set to be expanded to 24 states in the 2025 season. 

hrb-sentiment.png HRB sentiment and message volume November 20, 2024, premarket as of 7:25 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward H&R Block (3/100) fell to a one-year low in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone.

intu-sentiment.png INTU sentiment and message volume November 20, 2024, premarket as of 7:25 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

 Intuit (23/100) also turned ‘extremely bearish’ on the development, with retail chatter growing louder. 

H&R Block shares are up about 17% for the year-to-date period compared to a more modest 3.7% gain for Intuit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Nvidia Analysts Brace For Another ‘Mic Drop’ Quarter As Stock Takes Off Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Exuberance Abounds

Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish

Zim Integrated Stock Up Ahead of Earnings, Retail’s Bullish

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Keysight Technologies Stock Up Ahead of Earnings: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Target Stock Plummets Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lowered Guidance: Retail’s Worried About Tariff Impact

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

Lemonade Stock Jumps Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley Upgrades On Growth Optimism: Retail Rides Along

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban shk

'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon