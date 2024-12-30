Gorilla Technology Stock Surges As Company Injects $6 Million Through Fresh Capital: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Gorilla Technology also announced it is in talks with other investors to buy back their shares to fortify its capital structure over the longer term.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) surged by over 14% in morning trade on Monday after the company announced an injection of $6 million in fresh capital.

Gorilla Technology made the announcement on Friday, Dec. 27, noting that one of its shareholders exercised warrants, strengthening the company’s balance sheet.

In addition to this, Gorilla Technology also said it is engaging with other investors to buy back their shares as it looks to improve its capital structure for the long term.

“A partial removal of this overhang and the fresh injection of capital further strengthen our position to execute on our growth plans,” said CFO Jay Chandan.

“Our ongoing efforts to engage with the market and optimize our capital structure underscore the confidence we have in Gorilla’s future and its potential,” he added.

Following the news, Gorilla Technology emerged as one of the top trending stocks on Stocktwits on Monday morning. Retail sentiment was in the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100), flipping from ‘bearish’ one day ago.

Gorilla Technology sentiment.jpg GRRR sentiment and message volume December 30, 2024, as of 9:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Chatter among retail traders was optimistic, with Stocktwits users celebrating the stock’s surge.

Another user said that the stock is not overvalued.

One user explained their bullish outlook on the stock due to Gorilla Technology building AI data centers at lower costs than its competitors.

Gorilla Technology’s shares have climbed over 157% in the last month, over 609% in the last six months, and more than 277% year-to-date.

Earlier in December, Gorilla Technology revealed its order backlog for 2025 stood at $93 million – it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to come in between 20% to 25% for the next fiscal year.

