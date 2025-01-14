Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview: Investors Likely To Eye Stock Trading, Investment Banking Operations After Solid Q3

According to FinChat, the bank is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.29 on revenue of $12.46 billion.

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares were trading in the green in Tuesday’s pre-market session ahead of its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings scheduled before the bell on Wednesday.

According to FinChat, the bank is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.29 on revenue of $12.46 billion. Notably, Stocktwits data shows that Goldman Sachs has topped Wall Street earnings expectations in the last four quarters.

The bank’s stock trading and investment banking operations drove its third-quarter earnings, with profits soaring 45% year-over-year. Investors will watch how these operations performed during the fourth quarter and for any management remarks about 2025 prospects.

The bank has been in the news lately since it created the Capital Solutions Group, which will combine and grow its suite of financing, origination, structuring, and risk management solution activities in global banking and markets.

The lender is also expanding its alternatives investment team in Asset & Wealth Management. CEO David Solomon said there is significant demand from the bank’s investing clients for private credit and private equity.

“Our strategy and core franchise strengths position Goldman Sachs to operate at the fulcrum of one of the most important structural trends taking place in finance: the emergence and growth of private credit and other asset classes that can be privately deployed,” he said.

Ahead of the Q4 earnings release, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘neutral’ territory (48/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

GS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:14 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:14 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter in recent days indicated a skeptical view of the stock.

According to TheFly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan recently raised the firm's price target on Goldman Sachs to $625 from $585 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

The new price target leaves nearly 4% upside potential for the stock. Shares of Goldman Sachs have gained almost 48% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

