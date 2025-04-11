user
user icon

Gevo Stock Rises After Carbon Credit Sale Deal With Future Energy Global, Retail’s Bullish

The agreement would enable Gevo’s financing for the ATJ-60 facility at Lake Preston, South Dakota.

Gevo Stock Rises After Carbon Credit Sale Deal With Future Energy Global, Retail’s Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

Biofuel maker Gevo's (GEVO) stock gained 6.9% on Wednesday after the company agreed to sell carbon credits to Future Energy Global (FEG), a fintech firm focused on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Under the multi-year agreement, FEG will buy Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions credits from 10 million gallons per year of fuel produced at Gevo’s alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) SAF production facility, Gevo ATJ-60.

The Dublin-based FEG’s customers include airlines and other companies looking to reduce emissions through SAF. The agreement has an option for the company to increase the off-take later.

The agreement would enable Gevo’s financing for the ATJ-60 facility at Lake Preston, South Dakota. Gevo secured a conditional loan commitment of $1.63 billion (including capitalized interest during construction) from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office during the Biden administration.

Gevo's proprietary plant design is expected to produce 60 million gallons of SAF annually.

“We’re impressed with Gevo’s pipeline, which combines technology ready for today’s market and additional technologies far along in development that could increase production efficiency and accelerate the trajectory of SAF scaling,” said the CEO of FEG, Natasha Mann.

Despite being viewed as a key pathway towards net-zero emissions for the airline industry, sustainable fuel production accounted for 0.3% of global jet fuel consumption.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘bullish’ (68/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

GEVO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:55 a.m. ET on April 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GEVO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:55 a.m. ET on April 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said the deal could be what everyone was waiting for.

Broader markets also jumped on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused the reciprocal tariffs imposed on a host of countries for 90 days.

Gevo shares have fallen 47.3% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon