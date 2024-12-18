General Mills Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q2 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Wall Street expects the company to post $1.22 in earnings per share on estimated revenue of $5.14 billion

Shares of General Mills rose 0.5% On Tuesday evening, falling 0.27% in the after-hours trading session ahead of the company’s earnings, with retail sentiment staying bullish. 

Wall Street expects the company to post $1.22 in earnings per share on estimated revenue of 
$5.14 billion. The company beat EPS estimates in the past four quarters, according to Stocktwits data. Its revenues missed estimates twice in the same period.

In the most recent quarter, the company posted EPS of $1.07 on revenues of $4.85 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has been bullish over the past month.

 

Screenshot 2024-12-18 at 8.29.34 AM.png

 

Message volumes have risen from low to high over the past month, indicating increasing retail chatter surrounding the stock.

 

Screenshot 2024-12-18 at 8.29.59 AM.png

 

Last week, Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers lowered the price target on the company to $72 from $73 with a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, The Fly.com reported. According to the report, the analyst firm sees continued challenges ahead for most consumer packaged goods companies in 2025.

Last week, BofA analyst Peter Galbo also upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral, with a $80 price target. The analyst reportedly cited the company’s strategy to return to organic sales growth, “at a faster and more sustainable rate compared to other center-store food peers,” Benzinga reported.  General Mills’ fundamentals were also cited as being more attractive compared to other food industry peers, in turn giving investors the potential to cash in on the recovery in the U.S.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

 

