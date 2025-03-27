user
user icon

GameStop Seeks $1.3B In Convertible Debt To Buy Bitcoin, Shares Drop But Retail Investors Unfazed

nvestors, who expect the Bitcoin reserves to link GameStop stock to the crypto asset's price and potentially boost shares, pushed GME shares 12% higher. However, the rally did not hold.

GameStop Seeks $1.3B In Convertible Debt To Buy Bitcoin, Shares Drop But Retail Investors Unfazed
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

GameStop Corp (GME) shares dropped 8% in Wednesday’s after-market trading, erasing some of the gains from the regular session, after the company announced it would raise $1.3 billion from convertible debt to buy Bitcoin.

GameStop announced a day prior that its board had approved the future purchases of the cryptocurrency as a treasury asset.

Investors, who expect the Bitcoin reserves to link GameStop stock to the crypto asset's price and potentially boost shares, pushed GME shares 12% higher. However, the rally did not hold. 

The video-game retailer will issue convertible senior notes to fund the purchase of Bitcoin, among other initiatives.

Convertible senior notes are debt securities that can be partially converted to equity at a later date.

The raise would add to GameStop's $4.8 billion cash reserves.

GameStop is the latest public company to issue convertible debt to purchase Bitcoin. 

The tactic was first popularized by Strategy, the software firm formerly known as MicroStrategy, which has accumulated over $40 billion in Bitcoin and experienced a significant rise in its stock value.

On Stocktwits, GME was the third most-trending ticker as of Wednesday evening. Retail sentiment jumped higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory, with extremely high 'message volume'.

Screenshot 2025-03-27 at 9.49.15 AM.png GME sentiment and message volume as of March 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user lauded the company's "brilliant" strategy. "They don’t owe anything until 2030 — and when they do, they can pay in: Cash, Stock or Cash equivalent (Bitcoin).”

GME shares closed at $28.36 on Wednesday, down 9.5% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q4 Miss, But Retail Still Feels Optimistic

MicroVision Stock Plummets On Q4 Miss, But Retail Still Feels Optimistic

Robinhood Rallies Retail Hype With AI-Powered Financial Advice, Banking Expansion Plans

Robinhood Rallies Retail Hype With AI-Powered Financial Advice, Banking Expansion Plans

Angi Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index Next Week, Stock Rallies: Retail’s Upbeat

Angi Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index Next Week, Stock Rallies: Retail’s Upbeat

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Slips Despite Positive Commentary At Capital Markets Day But Retail’s Impressed

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Slips Despite Positive Commentary At Capital Markets Day But Retail’s Impressed

Recent Stories

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details gcw

Hero Vida V2 Z electric scooter spotted! Check expected features and other details

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed MEG

Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Charan unveils RC16: Title, first look poster, cast details and more revealed

Indias Economy Doubles in 10 Years Top 10 Global Economies Ranked snt

Indian Economy doubles in 10 years: Look at top 10 global economies

Gold dealer arrested for aiding Ranya Rao, sent to custody, actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today shk

In 3rd key arrest, gold dealer held for aiding Ranya Rao; actress' bail hearing in gold smuggling case today

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ anr

L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon