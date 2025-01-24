First Citizens BancShares Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Jubilant

On an adjusted basis, the company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $45.10 per share, compared with the market estimate of $39.11 per share, according to Koyfin data.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Jubilant
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 11:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

First Citizens BancShares Inc. stock rose 3% on Friday after the lender’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) net earnings of $45.10 per share, compared with the market estimate of $39.11 per share, according to Koyfin data.

Its net interest income (NII) declined by 10.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.71 billion, hurt by a fall in interest income on overnight investments due to a lower average balance and higher interest expense.

The company said a rise in interest income on investment securities partly offset the decline.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said its net interest margin fell to 3.32% from 3.86% during the previous year.

The lender said its non-interest income jumped 28.7% to $699 million, helped by higher rental income and gains from acquisition.

The company, which had acquired the troubled lender Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, said its period-end loans and leases rose 5.2% to $140.22 billion while deposits rose 6.4%.

Its provision for credit losses fell 37.8% to $155 million compared to last year.

First Citizens BancShares also forecasted 2025 net interest income between $6.6 billion and $7 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) territory from ‘neutral’(47/100) a day ago and hit a year-high, while retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

FCNCA-Jan 24.JPG FCNCA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Jan. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

User comments were largely bullish on the stock.

Last week, Wall Street’s major banks, including JP Morgan & Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs, had all topped profit estimates.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 62%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Twilio Hits Over Two-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Surges

Twilio Hits Over Two-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Surges

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire Potomac Energy Center: Retail Remains Bullish

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire Potomac Energy Center: Retail Remains Bullish

Moderna Retains Retail Support With European COVID-19 Vaccine Tender Win, Stock Hits 2-Week High

Moderna Retains Retail Support With European COVID-19 Vaccine Tender Win, Stock Hits 2-Week High

Recent Stories

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Trump Coin Continues To Lose Ground As Retail Sentiment Sours: Buterin's Warning Adds To Meme Coin Debate

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Chevron Starts Production At Kazakh Oilfield Expansion, But Retail Spooked By Trump's Pledge To Lower Oil Prices

Twilio Hits Over Two-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Surges

Twilio Hits Over Two-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Wave Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Sentiment Surges

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire Potomac Energy Center: Retail Remains Bullish

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners To Acquire Potomac Energy Center: Retail Remains Bullish

Moderna Retains Retail Support With European COVID-19 Vaccine Tender Win, Stock Hits 2-Week High

Moderna Retains Retail Support With European COVID-19 Vaccine Tender Win, Stock Hits 2-Week High

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon