Fed Cuts Key Rate By 25 Bps As Expected, But Hints At Fewer Rate Cuts Next Year: Retail Sentiment Mixed

The central bank has also increased its projection for the change in real GDP for 2024 to 2.5% compared to 2% projected in September. However, it has maintained its projection of 1.8% for the longer term.

Fed Cuts Key Rate By 25 Bps As Expected, But Hints At Fewer Rate Cuts Next Year: Retail Sentiment Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 4:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 4:51 AM IST

The Federal Reserve delivered the much-anticipated 25 basis point rate cut on Wednesday, bringing the Fed Funds rate down to 4.25%- 4.5%, levels seen in December 2022.

Although this is the third consecutive rate reduction since the central bank started easing the rates this year, the policy came with a cautionary tone. Cleveland Fed President Beth M. Hammack was the lone dissenter, preferring to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.5% to 4.75%.

Wednesday’s development brings the total rate reduction to 1% this year. According to a CNBC report that cited the dot plot matrix of the Fed, the central bank has indicated 2025 will witness only two more rate reductions.

The central bank has also increased its projection for the change in real GDP for 2024 to 2.5% compared to 2% projected in September. However, for the longer term, it has maintained its projection of 1.8%.

Unemployment rate projections have been brought down to 4.2% compared to 4.4% projected in September. The Fed has also raised its PCE inflation expectation to 2.4% for 2024, marginally higher than the 2.3% projected in September.

Core PCE inflation expectations stand at 2.8%, slightly higher than the earlier expectation of 2.6%.

Following the policy announcement, benchmark U.S. indices sold off, with the S&P 500 falling 0.66% and the Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.72%.

According to CNBC, the Dow is set for its first 10-day losing streak since 1974 following the Fed’s hint of fewer rate cuts next year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) were trading lower, with retail sentiments ranging from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral.’

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:24 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:24 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:24 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:24 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial

Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Recent Stories

Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial

Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon