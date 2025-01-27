Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, Ripple Tumble Amid Broader Crypto Market Sell-Off, Weakening Retail Sentiment

The decline was linked to DeepSeek’s cost-efficient AI model, which challenges OpenAI’s high-cost framework and raises questions about U.S. tech valuations.

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, Ripple Tumble Amid Broader Crypto Market Sell-Off, Weakening Retail Sentiment
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:18 PM IST

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) – the four largest cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin (BTC) – declined sharply on Monday as the broader cryptocurrency market fell following a tech sell-off and mounting concerns over China-based DeepSeek app.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped below $98,000 as U.S. stock markets opened. The decline was linked to DeepSeek’s cost-efficient AI model, which challenges OpenAI’s high-cost framework and raises questions about U.S. tech valuations. 

This uncertainty spilled over into crypto markets, intensifying selling pressure.

Liquidation data from CoinGlass revealed that $941.9 million in positions were wiped out in the last 24 hours, with $830.41 million being long liquidations.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 113619.png Ethereum Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 11:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ethereum saw a 6% drop over 24 hours, pushing its year-to-date decline to 7%. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'neutral' zone (49/100), though message activity increased to 'normal' from 'low' levels a day ago.

Some investors cited concerns about Ethereum’s short-term trendline and feared further declines if it slips below $3,000. 

Others noted optimism over former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly adding Ethereum to his portfolio.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 103317.png Solana Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 10:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Solana, known for its high-performance blockchain, declined more than 9% in 24 hours but remained up 20% for the year. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral,' with discussions around Ethereum-to-Solana capital flow gaining traction. 

However, some investors dismissed the sell-off as an overreaction to DeepSeek's developments.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 103327.png Dogecoin Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 10:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Dogecoin dropped by over 8% as retail sentiment fell to 'bearish' from 'neutral' a day ago. 

Discussions ranged from jokes about Elon Musk not using Dogecoin’s logo for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to more serious concerns about breaking key technical support levels. 

Despite the decline, some retail investors expressed optimism, recalling similar short-term dips in the past. 

Dogecoin has gained 2.5% year-to-date.

Screenshot 2025-01-27 103339.png Ripple Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.27 as of 10:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ripple’s XRP saw a 6% decline, though its price remains up 40% year-to-date. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits stayed 'bearish,' with investors voicing concerns about Ripple Labs’ control of over 50% of the token’s supply. This centralization has drawn criticism for contradicting Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Dives To Under $100K Ahead Of Fed Meeting As DeepSeek AI Fuels Tech Sector Panic: Retail Sentiment Sours

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GM Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Retail Traders Turn Bullish

GM Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Retail Traders Turn Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Declines Despite Bitcoin Purchase As DeepSeek Fears, Dimming Hopes Of Rate Cut Spooks Crypto Investors, But Retail Is Optimistic

MicroStrategy Stock Declines Despite Bitcoin Purchase As DeepSeek Fears, Dimming Hopes Of Rate Cut Spooks Crypto Investors, But Retail Is Optimistic

Intellia Stock Dips After Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Retail Sentiment Weakens

Intellia Stock Dips After Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Retail Sentiment Weakens

Textron Stock Rises After Aviation Business Announces First International Sale Of 7 Beechcraft King Air 260 Aircraft

Textron Stock Rises After Aviation Business Announces First International Sale Of 7 Beechcraft King Air 260 Aircraft

Talen Energy Stock Tumbles Despite Price Target Bump From Barclays Amid Wider Sector Sell-Off: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Talen Energy Stock Tumbles Despite Price Target Bump From Barclays Amid Wider Sector Sell-Off: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

GM Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Retail Traders Turn Bullish

GM Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Retail Traders Turn Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Declines Despite Bitcoin Purchase As DeepSeek Fears, Dimming Hopes Of Rate Cut Spooks Crypto Investors, But Retail Is Optimistic

MicroStrategy Stock Declines Despite Bitcoin Purchase As DeepSeek Fears, Dimming Hopes Of Rate Cut Spooks Crypto Investors, But Retail Is Optimistic

Intellia Stock Dips After Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Retail Sentiment Weakens

Intellia Stock Dips After Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Retail Sentiment Weakens

Textron Stock Rises After Aviation Business Announces First International Sale Of 7 Beechcraft King Air 260 Aircraft

Textron Stock Rises After Aviation Business Announces First International Sale Of 7 Beechcraft King Air 260 Aircraft

Talen Energy Stock Tumbles Despite Price Target Bump From Barclays Amid Wider Sector Sell-Off: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Talen Energy Stock Tumbles Despite Price Target Bump From Barclays Amid Wider Sector Sell-Off: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon