Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

CEO Sheldon Koenig expects to drive further revenue gains and reach operating profitability through the expansion of its bempedoic acid products in the U.S. and Europe and global expansion into key markets.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) surged over 12% on Tuesday, marking their best session since early December, as the pharmaceutical company posted a strong fourth-quarter report that exceeded expectations.

Esperion reported a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share, better than a consensus estimate of a $0.16 loss.

Revenue came in at $69.1 million, surpassing expectations of $61.58 million.

CEO Sheldon Koenig said Esperion expects to drive further revenue gains and reach operating profitability through the expansion of its bempedoic acid products in the U.S. and Europe, as well as global expansion into key markets like Japan.

Effective Jan. 29, 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense added Esperion’s NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) to its Uniform Formulary as preferred agents, covering nine million lives.

The company also expanded its prescriber base, now reaching over 25,000 healthcare practitioners — a 10% increase from Q3.

Esperion has initiated the development of two triple-combination products in the U.S., incorporating bempedoic acid, ezetimibe, and either atorvastatin or rosuvastatin.

The company believes these formulations could offer low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reductions exceeding 60%, positioning them as competitive alternatives to existing and emerging injectable and oral cholesterol-lowering therapies.

Esperion said its Japanese partner, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has submitted a New Drug Application for bempedoic acid in the Asian country for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Otsuka anticipates approval and National Health Insurance pricing in the second half of 2025.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. reportedly maintained its $16.00 price target on Esperion, implying an 800% upside from current levels, according to Dow Jones newswires.

On Stocktwits, sentiment remained ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume spiked 13% in the 24 hours to Tuesday's close.

ESPR sentiment and message volume as on March 4 | source: Stocktwits

One user speculated on the potential for growing royalties from international markets like Japan, Australia, and Israel.

Another user suggested Otsuka could expand its partnership or buyout Esperion — rather than Daiichi Sankyo — on the back of its $20 billion cash reserves and stated plans for acquisitions this year.

Esperion originally signed a licensing agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe in 2019, granting exclusive rights to commercialize bempedoic acid products in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

Esperion shares remain down more than 20% year-to-date.

