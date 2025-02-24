Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Shares of discount retailer Dollar General (DG) rose nearly 1% Friday after the company announced the opening of a new distribution center, with retail sentiment improving from last week.

Rod West, Dollar General's executive vice president of global supply chain, said, "This facility looks to better support our store teams and customers by combining the functionalities of our traditional, DG Fresh and Private Fleet distribution channels."

Recently Dollar General also named Steve Deckard, its executive vice president of store operations and development, to a newly-created role focused on the expansion of Dollar General's national footprint, corporate wide process improvement, and leadership of its strategic initiatives.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ compared to a week ago. Message volume jumped to ‘normal’ from ‘low.’

One bullish comment on Stocktwits suggested earnings per share of $2 or more in a quarter would lead to doubling of the stock price.

Recently, Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom lowered the price target on Dollar General to $75 from $80 with a ‘Hold’ rating as part of the firm's retail outlook for 2025.

According to the firm, the near-term event path for the sector continues to be unfavorable given that the exit rate in January was soft and the upcoming spring weather outlook is "precarious", compounded by potential tariff and interest rate uncertainty.

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn. operates about 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the U.S. and Mexico.

In its most recent quarterly report, the company reported EPS of $0.89, missing estimates of $0.94, according to Stocktwits data.

Dollar General stock is up 1.1% year-to-date.

