Dogwood Therapeutics Becomes Most Actively Discussed Biotech Stock Among Retail Traders After Stunning 370% Surge

The company’s focus on pain and fatigue-related disorders has generated excitement, bolstered by its non-opioid analgesic and antiviral platforms.

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 8:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 8:28 PM IST

Shares of Dogwood Therapeutics Inc. rose over 18% in premarket trading Friday, following a jaw-dropping 370% surge in the previous session. 

Trading volume was over 62 times the daily average, with retail investors on Stocktwits making it the most discussed biotech stock before the bell.

While there was no fresh news on Friday, the rally appears to stem from an earlier announcement. 

Dogwood disclosed on Tuesday that it plans to begin dosing the first patient in its Phase 2b HALT-CINP trial in the first quarter of 2025. 

The trial evaluates Halneuron, a non-opioid therapy aimed at alleviating neuropathic pain linked to chemotherapy.

The company’s focus on pain and fatigue-related disorders has generated excitement, bolstered by its non-opioid analgesic and antiviral platforms. 

Retail attention on Stocktwits has skyrocketed. The stock saw an 8,500% jump in message volume on Thursday, with its retail following increasing by 18% in a single day. 

Dogwood stock is up over 400% year-to-date and has lost 95% over the past 12 months. 

The massive surge has reignited attention, although its low liquidity and early-stage pipeline make it a volatile bet.

