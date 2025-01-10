Disney Says Streaming Business Has Monthly Global Active Users Of 157 Million: Retail Stays On Sidelines Despite ‘Game-changing’ fuboTV Deal

Disney said it is making strategic investments in its ad technology and capabilities to help brands connect with audiences across streaming TV, live sports, and beyond.”

Disney disclosed at its 5th annual Global Tech & Data Showcase, held as part of the Computer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, that its steaming platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, have reached an ad-supported monthly active user count of 157 million globally, including 112 million monthly active users domestically.

Speaking at the event, Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at Disney, underlined the need for advanced solutions to deliver real results for brands in the transformative era of advertising.

She said, “Disney is at the forefront of this shift, making strategic investments in our ad technology and capabilities to help brands connect with audiences across streaming TV, live sports, and beyond.”

“By combining our unparalleled content with innovative tools, we’re creating opportunities for brands to become part of the cultural conversations that shape our world — and we invite them to push the limits with us.”

As media companies strive to generate profits for their streaming businesses, they have introduced ad-supported tiers, moving away from a merely subscription model.

In November, when Disney reported its fourth-quarter results, it said it ended the quarter with 174 million Disney+ Core and Hulu subscriptions, with over 120 million Disney+ Core paid subscribers.

Other CES Announcements

Disney used the CES platform to make a slew of announcements, including ones related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The company introduced Disney Compass, a proprietary data platform that provides third-party data, insights, and vendor integration in one central location, allowing brands to activate campaigns easily. It said global advertising agency Publicis Groupe S.A. ($PUBGY) was the first agency to integrate Disney Compass.

Disney announced a new certification for live sports and entertainment, including biddable media for live sports, and the availability of Disney Magic Words next quarter. Disney Magic Words, which was in beta testing last year, will expand to capture mood and emotions in real time through live sports and entertainment. 

The Mouse House said its Disney Select AI Engine, a tool for brands to build custom lookalike audiences and deliver sequential messaging, was available through its Clean Room ecosystem.

Recently, Disney announced that it has agreed to take a majority stake in fuboTV, Inc. ($FUBO). Sixty-three percent of Stocktwits platform users said the deal is a “game-changing” move in response to a poll conducted by the platform.

dis-sentiment.png

Retail Mood Muted

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Disney stock has tempered to ‘neutral’ (48/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, with message volume dropping off to ‘normal.’

dis-sentiment.png DIS sentiment and message volume January 10 2025,  as of 12:36 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail Disney watcher commented on the active user numbers and said if the stock goes above $113, it will likely test its 52-week highs.

Disney stock had a solid 2024 as it rose over 24%. Since then, it has retreated by about 1.43%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

