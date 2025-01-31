Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Earnings per share stood at $3.00 compared to $2.61 quoted by analysts

Shares of Deckers Brands were in the spotlight on Thursday after the footwear and apparel company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Deckers’ net sales increased 17.1% to $1.83 billion compared to $1.60 billion in the year-ago period. That was above $1.73 billion that Wall Street analysts expected.

Its earnings per share stood at $3.00 compared with $2.61 quoted by analysts.

“Deckers posted exceptional results in the third quarter, delivering record quarterly revenue, gross margin, and earnings,” said Stefano Caroti, president and CEO “UGG continued to experience incredible global momentum, with the brand’s iconic franchises capturing strong full-price consumer demand across all regions. At the same time, HOKA delivered impressive results consistent with our strategy, remaining focused on scaling through innovative performance products.”

Decker’s Hoka brand net sales increased 23.7% to $530.9 million compared to $429.3 million in the same period last year.

For full year 2025, Deckers said its diluted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $5.75 to $5.80. While net sales will be about 15% to $4.9 billion; the operating margin is now expected to be about 22%.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ compared to ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ compared to ‘high’ last week.

DECK sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 30 as of 10:51 pm ET

The company previously effected a six-for-one forward stock split of its common stock during the second fiscal quarter.

Deckers Brands portfolio of brands includes Ugg, Hoka, Teva, Koolaburra, and Ahnu.



Deckers stock is up 9.2% year-to-date.



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos