Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

News-based moves set off intense retail chatter regarding some of SMID-cap tech stocks on Wednesday even as the market embarked on a Fed-inspired rally.

Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

The broader market bounced back on Wednesday, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate move playing in line with expectations. Amid the market revival some tech stocks across the market-cap spectrum saw a spurt in activity levels on their streams on Stocktwits.

These include:

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) - 1,100% increase in 24-hour message volume

Datadog is a New York-based cloud applications monitoring and security platform provider. The stock gained 1.46% on Wednesday’s session before ending at $104.43.

Datadog stock has over 22,000 followers on Stocktwits. The strong retail chatter came about despite a lack of any company-specific catalyst. 

Retail traders held a mixed view on Datadog stock, with a user suggesting the stock is oversold. Another user said the stock is now priced for slowing growth, with the guidance potentially driving it lower. 

However, they said the management was being conservative and huge capex on data center will likely drive significant growth,

Sharing a technical chart, a user said they were bearish below the $119 level.

Box, Inc. (BOX) - 400% increase in 24-hour message volume

The retail chatter on the Box stock stream grew louder after the enterprise content management solutions provider reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance at its Financial Analyst Day,

The Redwood City, California-based company also issued an upbeat long-term outlook and touted its artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity. 

Earlier this week, Box announced a strategic partnership with process automation and data solutions provider DataBank that aims to leverage their respective products and services to deliver AI-powered solutions.

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (WCT) - 375% increase in 24-hour message volume

Hong Kong-based Wellchange is an enterprise software solution services provider. The company went public in October 2024 by offering 2 million shares at a price of $4 apiece.

Wellchange stock has lost a whopping 93%+ since listing. It ended Wednesday’s session down 34.18% at $0.26, bucking the broader market strength. 

WCT-sentiment.png WCT sentiment and message volume March 20, as of 4:52 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Notwithstanding the stock slump, retail sentiment remained ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100), with the buoyant mood accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) - 375% increase in 24-hour message 

Escondido, California-based One Stop Systems’ stock plunged nearly 21% to $2.42 following its fourth-quarter print. The company reported a loss for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024 that missed estimates, while its revenue topped expectations.

The company manufactures high-performance compute, high-speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) - 375% increase in 24-hour message 

Beamr is an Israel-based provider of video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions. 

The company announced Wednesday that its Beamr Cloud video service is now available to members of NVIDIA’s startup and ISV programs at special rates, helping accelerate their AI development and deployment with high-quality, high-performance, GPU-accelerated video operations. 

Retail traders were largely bullish on Beamr stock, with one seeing revenue expansion opportunity from the partnership.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

