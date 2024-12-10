Cumberland Pharma Stock Hits 16-Month High After FDA Approves Liver Drug Regimen: Retail’s Thrilled

The newly approved regimen combines the first two standard doses into a single, slower infusion, simplifying administration and improving patient outcomes, according to experts.

First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:08 PM IST

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) doubled on Tuesday morning, reaching levels not seen since March 2023, following FDA approval of a new dosing regimen for its liver drug, Acetadote.

Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine, helps prevent or mitigate liver injury caused by toxic acetaminophen ingestion. 

Rick Dart, MD, PhD, Director at the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, said: "By streamlining the administration of NAC, we can improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse events. This simplified dosing regimen is a valuable tool for health care providers in managing this potentially life-threatening condition."

CPIX sentiment and message volume Dec 10.png CPIX sentiment and message volume Dec 10 as of 10:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Cumberland shot up into ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid a surge in message volume.

One user called the latest development “too much big news” to keep the stock between $5-$10 for long.

Cumberland has attracted significant retail attention on Stocktwits, with watchlist growth of over 7% and message activity surging by 9,000% in the past year.

In addition to Acetadote developments, Cumberland is advancing several Phase II clinical programs evaluating ifetroban, a drug candidate targeting conditions like cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, systemic sclerosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Cumberland shares are up nearly 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

