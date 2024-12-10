Cumberland Pharma Stock Hits 16-Month High After FDA Approves Liver Drug Regimen: Retail’s Thrilled

The newly approved regimen combines the first two standard doses into a single, slower infusion, simplifying administration and improving patient outcomes, according to experts.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) doubled on Tuesday morning, reaching levels not seen since March 2023, following FDA approval of a new dosing regimen for its liver drug, Acetadote.

Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine, helps prevent or mitigate liver injury caused by toxic acetaminophen ingestion.

The newly approved regimen combines the first two standard doses into a single, slower infusion, simplifying administration and improving patient outcomes, according to experts.

Rick Dart, MD, PhD, Director at the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, said: "By streamlining the administration of NAC, we can improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of adverse events. This simplified dosing regimen is a valuable tool for health care providers in managing this potentially life-threatening condition."

CPIX sentiment and message volume Dec 10 as of 10:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Cumberland shot up into ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid a surge in message volume.

One user called the latest development “too much big news” to keep the stock between $5-$10 for long.

Cumberland has attracted significant retail attention on Stocktwits, with watchlist growth of over 7% and message activity surging by 9,000% in the past year.

In addition to Acetadote developments, Cumberland is advancing several Phase II clinical programs evaluating ifetroban, a drug candidate targeting conditions like cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, systemic sclerosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Cumberland shares are up nearly 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos