Crown Electrokinetics Stock Declines As Investors Get Ready To Vote On Reverse Stock Split Proposal Next Week: Retail Bullish

In December, Crown CEO Doug Croxall had urged shareholders to vote in favor of a reverse stock split proposal.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:33 PM IST

Shares of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) declined in morning trade on Tuesday, falling nearly 1% as investors got ready to vote on a reverse stock split proposal.

In December, Crown CEO Doug Croxall had urged shareholders to vote in favor of a reverse stock split proposal. This, he said, was a “critical step” in making sure the company meets Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

“As we scale, we are actively refining our business processes to align with our growing operations while maintaining agility and focus,” he said.

Crown Electrokinetics guided for $30 million to $35 million in revenue for the 2025 financial year, which is an increase of 50% to 75% over 2024.

That said, Croxall expressed anguish over the company’s valuation not reflecting its potential for success in the future.

“We share in your frustration that our market value, trading at approximately our current cash value, does not yet reflect either Crown’s recent achievements or its immense future potential,” he said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ despite the CRKN stock’s volatile movement in Tuesday trade – in the pre-market hours and early trade, CRKN stock price gained over 4%. However, at the time of writing, it was down nearly 1%.

Retail traders remained optimistic about CRKN’s prospects.

In the past six months, CRKN share price has fallen by more than 95%, while its one-year performance has been worse with a decline of over 99%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Morgan Stanley Names Citi As Top Pick Among Large Cap Bank Stocks Going Into Q4 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Instil Bio Stock Soars After Jefferies Upgrade On 'Early Mover' Cancer Drug Candidate: Retail Jubilant

MicroVision Rallies Ahead Of Partner Luxoft's CES 2025 Product Unveil: Retail Expresses Bullish Sentiment

Uber Stock Shifts To Top Gear On Nvidia Tie-Up, Accelerated Buyback Program: Retail Joins The Ride

