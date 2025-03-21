user
user

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ from a day ago.

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) were in focus on Thursday after the Corona beer maker received a downgrade from Citi, with retail sentiment staying bearish.

Citi downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $200, reduced from $260, the Fly reported.

According to the analyst, the recent beer sales slowdown "could linger" with Hispanic consumer weakness, a trend that could persist, and softer trends in the U.S. beer category, in addition to looming tariff risks, said the report.

These factors would make it harder for Constellation to gain incremental shelf-space, said the report.

The analyst, however, noted the rise in Constellation's beer sales since 2014 as well as strong distribution gains, innovation, and faster growth across Hispanic consumers. It also noted that depletions slowed to 3% in Q2 and Q3 and its forecast a 2% decline in Q4.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ from a day ago. Message volume inched up to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low.'

Screenshot 2025-03-21 at 12.56.05 PM.png STZ sentiment meter and message volume on March 20

Constellation Brands has received a string of downgrades from Wall Street of late.

Morgan Stanley, for instance, downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $202, reduced from $220.

Constellation’s stock, along with several other alcohol and spirit companies, took a dive in January after the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory linking cancer to alcohol consumption.

A Gallup poll also showed that over the past two decades, consumers under 30 have been less inclined to drink alcohol at all.

Trump tariffs are widely expected to weigh on Constellation’s Mexican beer brands, Corona and Modelo.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 5.6 million shares worth about $1.24 billion in Constellation last month.

Constellation stock is down 19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

Adobe Analyst Drops Bearish Stance On Valuation, Fundamental Improvement: Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’

Adobe Analyst Drops Bearish Stance On Valuation, Fundamental Improvement: Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’

Recent Stories

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH) HRD

NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf takes Glenn Phillips-like stunning catch to dismiss Finn Allen in 3rd T20I (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled NTI

Saif Ali Khan's iconic RACE dialogues that will leave you thrilled

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey AJR

Night train travel tips: Essential rules for smooth, safe journey

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights - What we know so far shk

Heathrow Airport shuts down for a day: Fire at substation, power outage, canceled flights| What we know so far

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave dmn

"Conducting unbiased probe": Nagpur police arrest 99 in connection with violent clashes over Aurangzeb's grave

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon