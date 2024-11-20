Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Exclusive X.com “Spaces” interview to StockTwits’ 1 million followers on the “The Daily Rip” show this Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 9 AM Eastern Time. When investors think of the best-performing stocks in the market the first names that come to mind are big tech darlings like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). But it's not them.

Mentally rewind to the ‘90s and maybe it conjures up memories of Red Bull and an era of good music. A huge hit right off the bat, Red Bull created a new segment of functional beverages. This opened the floodgates for a number of drink companies that blew big tech out of the water with their stock returns in the decades to follow.

This included Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELU). From a price of $0.10 in 2014 to its recent 52-week high of $99.62, Celsius Holdings has blown away most other stocks over the past 10 years with a 100,000% return, or 96% compounded annually. Investors could have turned $10,000 into nearly $10 million. And it was all because of one “hero ingredient.” Celsius energy drink boasts a scientifically proven formula that burns up to 140 calories per can. Pretty simple, right? This “category invention” playbook created $20 billion in shareholder value out of thin air.

This same team from Celsius, including the ex-CEO Gerry David and ex-director, marketing guru and Shark Tank Shark Kevin Harrington are gearing up to do the same with Unbuzzd™. Unbuzzd™ is a rapid alcohol detoxification beverage, the first-to-market with a scientifically formulated powder stick and RTD beverage for this fast-growing consumer product category, expected to grow to $6.2 billion by 2030.

Many companies have attempted to cure hangovers, but sell nothing more than modern-day snake oil. This company not only thinks it holds the key to hangovers but can also rapidly sober someone up, vastly increasing the market size. The applications are more vast than one can imagine especially when you consider the potential in-hospital application.

The brainchild and portfolio company of Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM), Unbuzzd™ represents years of scientific research and formulation culminating in proprietary blend ingredients with one goal in mind—results—which will be detailed in its pending, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, expected here in Q4.

Watch Jason Sawyer, QNTM’s Head of Finance and M&A this Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 9 AM Eastern Time live on X.com Spaces hosted by StockTwits and its audience of more than 1 million followers. Jason will be discussing Quantum BioPharma’s upcoming clinical trial results for its alcohol detoxification drink, their team that was the driving force behind Celsius’ massive success, and how the company is flipping the script on multiple sclerosis drug development.

This report/release/profile is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation unless otherwise stated below.

Wealthy VC and its employees are not Registered Investment Advisors, Broker-Dealers or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Wealthy VC encourages readers and investors to supplement the information in these reports with independent research and other professional advice. All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled through their website, news releases, and corporate filings, or is available from public sources and Wealthy VC makes no representations, warranties or guarantees as to the accuracy or completeness of the disclosure by the profiled companies. Our website and newsletter are for entertainment purposes only. This website is NOT a source of unbiased information. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

Release of Liability: Through the use of this email and/or website advertisement, by viewing or using it, you agree to hold Wealthy VC, its operators, owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. Wealthy VC-sponsored advertisements do not purport to provide an analysis of any company’s financial position, operations or prospects and this is not to be construed as a recommendation by Wealthy VC or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. WealthyVC and our controlling entity 1000724287 Ontario Ltd have been compensated USD $20,000 for social media marketing and USD $7,500 per month for 3 months for investor relations by Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

None of the materials or advertisements herein constitute offers or solicitations to purchase or sell securities of the companies profiled herein and any decision to invest in any such company or other financial decisions should not be made based upon the information provided herein. Instead, Wealthy VC strongly urges you to conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D and all reports published on SEDAR if the company featured is Canadian. Wealthy VC further urges you to consult your own independent tax, business, financial and investment advisors. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a ‘safe harbor’ in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as “projects”, “foresee”, “expects”, “will”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “understands”, or that by statements indicating certain actions “may”, “could”, or “might” occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Past Performance is based on the security’s previous day closing price and the high of day price during our promotional coverage.

This article was written by an independent contributor and does not reflect the views of Stocktwits. It has not been edited for content. The information provided here is intended solely for informational and educational purposes, and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Stocktwits does not endorse the purchase or sale of any security nor does it make any claims about the financial status of any company.

