Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity

Goldman analysts see near-term headwinds stemming from elevated product coasts as Comcast management aggressively uses wireless to drive subscriber acquisition and retention.

Comcast Stock Snags Price Target Cut Following 11% Decline On Q4 Results But Retail Sees ‘Historical’ Buying Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 31, 2025, 10:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

A Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) analyst reduced the price target for the stock following the media and technology company’s quarterly results but retail sentiment was upbeat.

Goldman Sachs analysts reduced the price target for Comcast stock to $44 from $50 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The updated price target suggests roughly 32% upside potential.

The firm noted that the fourth-quarter domestic broadband missed expectations due to a weaker-than-expected December. 

The brokerage also said that Comcast management is now more aggressively using wireless as a tool to drive subscriber acquisition and retention. Therefore, it expects near-term headwinds stemming from elevated direct product costs.

As such, the firm lowered the 2025 broadband average revenue per user growth estimate to 3% from 3.4% due to Comcast’s strategic shift to emphasize converged product bundles aimed at its high-end consumer price.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast reported Thursday before the market opened fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 and revenue of $31.92 billion, up 2.1% year-over-year (YoY). Both metrics exceeded expectations.

The stock fell 11% on Thursday as total domestic broadband customers fell by 139,000 YoY in the fourth quarter, and the Peacock streaming business’ subscriber count, at 36 million, was flat with the previous quarter. 

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Comcast stock stayed ‘bullish’ (59/100) but message volume tempered to ‘normal’ levels. 

cmcas-sentiment.png CMCSA sentiment and message volume January 30, as of 11:31 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A retail watcher on the platform called Thursday’s post-earnings sell-off a “historical” buying opportunity.

Another lamented the stock price decline despite the strong quarterly performance, the $15 billion stock buyback and the opening of the Epic Universe in the summer.

A third user predicted $40+ level for the stock in three months.

Comcast stock has lost nearly 11% this year on top of 12% drop in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Benson Hill Stock Reaches One Month High On Positive Results From Tyson Foods Poultry Feed Trial: Retail Lags

Benson Hill Stock Reaches One Month High On Positive Results From Tyson Foods Poultry Feed Trial: Retail Lags

Apple Stock Resilient As Investors Focus On Positives Despite Q1 iPhone Revenue Miss: Retail Reposes Faith In Tech Giant

Apple Stock Resilient As Investors Focus On Positives Despite Q1 iPhone Revenue Miss: Retail Reposes Faith In Tech Giant

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

BigBear.ai Stock Rallies On Contract Win From US Navy To Build Engineering Solutions: Retail Says 'Load The Boats'

Recent Stories

India Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and year-wise highlights AJR

India's Budget under Sitharaman: Records, milestones and more

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Atlassian Stock Climbs To 3-Year High After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q2 But Retail Sentiment Lags

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus On Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Cheers

Good news Reliance Jio airtel cut prices on call sms plans after TRAI order check new rates gcw

GOOD NEWS! Jio, Airtel cut prices on call, SMS plans after TRAI's order – Check new rates!

'Unfortunately, yes. I was called detestable...' Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel opens up about facing racism anr

'Unfortunately, yes. I was called detestable...' Trump's FBI nominee Kash Patel opens up about facing racism

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon