Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Chevron’s wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A., Inc. completed a retrofit of its refinery in Pasadena, Texas. This is expected to increase product flexibility and expand the processing capacity of lighter crudes by nearly 15% to 125,000 barrels per day, the firm said.

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 9:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 9:08 PM IST

Shares of energy major Chevron Corp (CVX) were trading 0.52% higher on Tuesday after the company announced it has upgraded its Pasadena refinery to increase capacity, feedstock and product flexibility.

Chevron’s wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A., Inc. completed a retrofit of its refinery in Pasadena, Texas. This is expected to increase product flexibility and expand the processing capacity of lighter crudes by nearly 15% to 125,000 barrels per day, the firm said.

The phased start-up of the asset is expected to last through the first quarter of 2025.

Chevron Manufacturing President Chris Cavote said the Pasadena Refinery is on a journey to maximize value for Chevron. “This refinery now firmly integrates our upstream and downstream businesses as we aim to optimize the value chain,” he said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory despite the disclosure.

CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:02 a.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:02 a.m. ET on Dec. 10, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Bank of America is reportedly adding Chevron to its "US 1 List.” This is intended to represent a collection of the best investment ideas taken from Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks covered by BofA Global Research fundamental equity research analysts.

Chevron was in the news recently after the company disclosed it expects to take restructuring charges of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The firm said it expects to recognize a restructuring charge of $0.7 to $0.9 billion after-tax in Q4, with associated cash outflows over the next two years.

It also anticipates recognizing non-cash, after-tax charges related to impairments, asset sales, and other obligations of $0.4 to $0.6 billion in the quarter.

The restructuring is part of the firm’s recently announced plans to achieve $2 to $3 billion in structural cost reductions by the end of 2026.

Notably, Chevron shares have gained over 5% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Recent Stories

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon