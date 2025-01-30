Check Point Software Stock Scales Record High On Q4 Beat: Retail Remains Bullish

Among the operational metrics, calculated billings rose 11% year-over-year to $959 million, and remaining performance obligations climbed 12% to $2.5 billion.

Check Point Software Stock Scales Record High On Q4 Beat: Retail Remains Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 11:18 PM IST

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) shares rose to a record high on Thursday after the American-Israeli cybersecurity company announced better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Redwood City, California-based company reported fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $704 million, up 6% year-over-year (YoY). Revenues rose 6% to $2.57 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected EPS and revenue of $2.65 and $698.43 million, respectively, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Product, license and subscription revenue increased 9% to $463 million, or roughly 66% of the total.

Among the operational metrics, calculated billings rose 11% YoY to $959 million, and remaining performance obligations (RPO) climbed 12% to $2.5 billion.

Gil Shwed, who recently transitioned to the executive chair role, said, ‘’The success in the quarter was underscored by strong 8 percent revenue growth in our core Quantum Force appliance business, our industry-leading Harmony E-mail solution, and expanded adoption of the Infinity platform.’’

Nadav Zafrir, who took over as CEO from Shwed, said, “Check Point is uniquely positioned to address the cybersecurity demands of enterprises worldwide.”

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Check Point Software stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) but message volume remained ‘low.’

chkp-sentiment.png CHKP sentiment and message volume January 30, as of 12:27 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some Stocktwits traders viewed the results positively and touted the stock as a long-term hold.

Check Point Software stock climbed 5.90% to $215.92 by the mid-session on Thursday. The stock has gained over 9% so far in January, on top of the 22% advance in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Quest Diagnostics Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On Q4 Beat, Dividend Hike: Retail Cheer Grows

Quest Diagnostics Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On Q4 Beat, Dividend Hike: Retail Cheer Grows

Sherwin-Williams Stock Climbs Despite Mixed Q4 Results, Disappointing 2025 Outlook: Retail Remains Bullish

Sherwin-Williams Stock Climbs Despite Mixed Q4 Results, Disappointing 2025 Outlook: Retail Remains Bullish

US Steel Stock Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Investors Watch For Acquisition Updates: Retail Sentiment Divided

US Steel Stock Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Investors Watch For Acquisition Updates: Retail Sentiment Divided

American Airlines Plane Collides With Military Chopper Mid-Air In Worst US Air Disaster Since 2001: President Trump Confirms No Survivors

American Airlines Plane Collides With Military Chopper Mid-Air In Worst US Air Disaster Since 2001: President Trump Confirms No Survivors

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

Quest Diagnostics Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On Q4 Beat, Dividend Hike: Retail Cheer Grows

Quest Diagnostics Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On Q4 Beat, Dividend Hike: Retail Cheer Grows

Sherwin-Williams Stock Climbs Despite Mixed Q4 Results, Disappointing 2025 Outlook: Retail Remains Bullish

Sherwin-Williams Stock Climbs Despite Mixed Q4 Results, Disappointing 2025 Outlook: Retail Remains Bullish

Washington DC plane crash: US President Trump expresses grief over collision, vows to improve aviation safety snt

Washington DC plane crash: US President Trump expresses grief over collision, vows to improve aviation safety

US Steel Stock Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Investors Watch For Acquisition Updates: Retail Sentiment Divided

US Steel Stock Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Investors Watch For Acquisition Updates: Retail Sentiment Divided

American Airlines Plane Collides With Military Chopper Mid-Air In Worst US Air Disaster Since 2001: President Trump Confirms No Survivors

American Airlines Plane Collides With Military Chopper Mid-Air In Worst US Air Disaster Since 2001: President Trump Confirms No Survivors

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon