Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence's stock soared as it unveiled plans to use Nvidia’s AI tools for expanding its automotive voice assistant offerings, with retail investors turning overwhelmingly bullish.

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:49 PM IST

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares surged more than 140% on Friday, reaching levels not seen since February 2024, after the company announced it would expand its collaboration with Nvidia to develop its artificial intelligence (AI) vehicle product lineup.

At the time of writing, it was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits.

The SoundHound AI (SOUN) rival said Nvidia's artificial intelligence software platform will speed up the development of its automotive large language models, which power in-car voice assistants. 

This includes both the cloud-based Cerence Automotive Large Language Model (CaLLM) and the smaller embedded version, CaLLM Edge. 

The collaboration will use NVIDIA's AI tools, such as AI Enterprise and DRIVE AGX Orin, to improve performance and speed.

Screenshot 2025-01-03 122338.png Cerence Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 3 as of 12:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail activity around the stock hit a year-high with sentiment hitting a record in the ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) zone and message volume peaking at ‘extremely high’ levels. 

Some retail investors on the platform forecast that Cerence's financial health may make its upside higher than that of SoundHound AI, given that Nvidia is an investor in the latter. 

While one user took the opportunity to book profits, another pointed out the surge seemed like an overreaction given that Cerence already has an existing relationship with Nvidia. 

Both Cerence and SoundHound AI sell voice recognition software that uses AI. 

The stock's impressive uptick comes as a remarkable recovery, given the stock was down over 6% in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided

Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

MicroStrategy Stock Surges After Michael Saylor Meets Eric Trump At Mar-A-Lago: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Nvidia Pops In Mid-Day Trade Ahead Of Major Product Unveil At CES 2025: Retail Bullish

Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided

Drink Makers’ Stocks Slide On Surgeon General’s Cancer Warning Proposal: Retail Stays Divided

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Cerence Stock Doubles to 11-Month High On NVIDIA Partnership For Auto AI Models: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Ondas Stock Hits Over 2-Year High As FAA Approval Paves Way For Expanding Drone Operations: Retail Sees Potential

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon