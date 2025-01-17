CarParts.com Stock Up On Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail’s Cautious

Shares of CarParts.com ($PRTS) rose 1.5% on Thursday after the automotive parts retailer announced it had received notification from the Nasdaq about regaining compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement, with retail sentiment staying neutral.

"Regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement represents an important milestone for CarParts.com and reflects the market's growing recognition of our operational execution and business potential," David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com said. "We remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value through our strategic initiatives and commitment to operational excellence in serving our customers with high-quality automotive parts and accessories."

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the high zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 at 7.09.53 AM.png PRTS sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 16

The Company received written notification from Nasdaq on January 16, 2025, stating that its shares had a closing bid price at or above $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days, from December 30, to January 14, which was required under the Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

CarParts.com, which has been in operations for 25 years, is an e-commerce that sells over 1 million automotive parts and accessories. 

