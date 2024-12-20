c3.ai Stock Sinks To 1-Month Low On Analyst’s Sell Call: Retail Stays In Bearish Camp

KeyBanc said the risk/reward ratio for c3.ai stock is unfavorable as it traded at a premium to the company’s growth peers in terms of enterprise value.

c3.ai Stock Sinks To 1-Month Low On Analyst’s Sell Call: Retail Stays In Bearish Camp
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 7:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 7:21 AM IST

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software applications company c3.ai, Inc.’s ($AI) shares fell to their lowest level in about a month after an analyst downgraded the stock.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst downgraded the Redwood City, California-based company’s stock from ‘Sector Weight’ to ‘Underweight,’ with a $29 price target, TheFly reported.

The new price target suggests the stock could see nearly 30% downside from current levels.

KeyBanc attributed the action to its view that the risk/reward ratio for the stock is unfavorable, given that it traded at 13.3 times its enterprise value compared to the 7.3 times multiple for its growth peers. 

The firm also believes the consensus estimates for fiscal years 2026 and 2027 are too high as the company’s year-over-year (YoY) subscription revenue growth, excluding upfront license, moderated to a negative 1% in the second quarter. 

Furthermore, KeyBanc sees additional risk if the Baker Hughes agreement is not renewed in fiscal year 2026 or if the Microsoft partnership does not yield material results.

Earlier this month, the company reported a beat-and-raise quarter. In the earnings release, c3.ai CEO Thomas Siebel touted the Microsoft partnership as an inflection. point for enterprise AI, driving growth. 

“By establishing C3 AI as a preferred AI application provider on Azure and creating a Microsoft-scale go-to-market engine, we’re making it easy for businesses to adopt and deploy C3 AI applications,” he had said.

ai-sentiment.png AI sentiment and message volume December 19, 2024,  as of 2:29 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment stayed ‘bearish’ (28/100), with the degree of bearishness worsening from a day ago. Message volume remained ‘normal.’

A retail watcher on Stocktwits was positioning for a pullback in the stock to $22.

At last check, c3.ai stock was down 9.95% at $35.74, with the downside accompanied by almost double the average volume.

The stock is up about 38% for the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

Bio-Path Rockets To 4-Month High As Obesity Drug Shows Promise For Diabetes: Retail In Celebration Mode

Bio-Path Rockets To 4-Month High As Obesity Drug Shows Promise For Diabetes: Retail In Celebration Mode

Boeing Stock Rises After Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Pegasus Orders 200 737-10 Airplanes: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boeing Stock Rises After Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Pegasus Orders 200 737-10 Airplanes: Retail Shrugs It Off

Oklo Stock Jumps As Analyst Cites AI-Driven Clean Energy Boom: Retail Eyes More Upside

Oklo Stock Jumps As Analyst Cites AI-Driven Clean Energy Boom: Retail Eyes More Upside

IonQ Stock Swings Amid Bullish Analyst Calls As Retail Investors Eye Quantum Computing’s Short-Term Challenges

IonQ Stock Swings Amid Bullish Analyst Calls As Retail Investors Eye Quantum Computing’s Short-Term Challenges

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read ATG

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read

Rajasthan: multiple killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO] anr

5 killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO]

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH] ATG

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH]

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl muskan allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle anr

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon