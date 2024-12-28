Bristol Myers Squibb Stock In Focus After FDA Approves Cancer Drug: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Opdivo is reportedly part of PD-1 inhibitors class of drugs, known to aid the immune system's cancer-fighting abilities

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock In Focus After FDA Approves Cancer Drug: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 2:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 2:51 AM IST

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb ($BMY) were in the spotlight on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an injectable version of the pharmaceutical major’s cancer drug Opdivo.

Opdivo is reportedly part of PD-1 inhibitors class of drugs, known to aid the immune system's cancer-fighting abilities, Reuters reported.

A total of 495 patients were randomized to receive either “subcutaneous nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy or intravenous nivolumab,” according to a FDA statement on the approval.

The approval includes indications for renal cell carcinoma; melanoma; non-small cell lung cancer; head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, esophageal carcinoma, gastric cancer; and esophageal adenocarcinoma, among other cancers. Opdivo Qvantig is not indicated in combination with intravenous ipilimumab, the statement added.

Following the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’. Message volumes improved to ‘normal’.

Screenshot 2024-12-28 at 1.39.08 AM.png BMY sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 27 as of 3:05 pm ET

Earlier this week, Bristol Myers also updated on results from its POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2, the pivotal Phase 3 trials examining the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Both trials met their primary endpoint, with a significantly greater proportion of Sotyktu-treated patients achieving ACR20 response after 16 weeks of treatment compared with placebo, the company said.

Bristol Myers is due to report its fourth quarter of 2024 on Thursday, February 6.

BMY stock is up 9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Maxeon’s 8-day Rally Ends As Biden’s Tax Plan For Mexico Imports Remains In Limbo, But Retail Sentiment Shifts Bullish

Maxeon’s 8-day Rally Ends As Biden’s Tax Plan For Mexico Imports Remains In Limbo, But Retail Sentiment Shifts Bullish

Color Star Technology Sparks Retail Chatter After UAE Royal Appointment

Color Star Technology Sparks Retail Chatter After UAE Royal Appointment

SEALSQ Stock Hits Fresh 2-Year High On Regaining Compliance, Launch Of Innovation Hub: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Hits Fresh 2-Year High On Regaining Compliance, Launch Of Innovation Hub: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

Recent Stories

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Maxeon’s 8-day Rally Ends As Biden’s Tax Plan For Mexico Imports Remains In Limbo, But Retail Sentiment Shifts Bullish

Maxeon’s 8-day Rally Ends As Biden’s Tax Plan For Mexico Imports Remains In Limbo, But Retail Sentiment Shifts Bullish

Color Star Technology Sparks Retail Chatter After UAE Royal Appointment

Color Star Technology Sparks Retail Chatter After UAE Royal Appointment

SEALSQ Stock Hits Fresh 2-Year High On Regaining Compliance, Launch Of Innovation Hub: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Hits Fresh 2-Year High On Regaining Compliance, Launch Of Innovation Hub: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon