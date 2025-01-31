Boot Barn Stock Slips After-Market Following Q3 Earnings, 2025 Outlook: Retail Mood Sours

For 2025 fiscal, Boot Barn sees EPS to range between $5.81 and $5.90.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. ($BOOT) fell 7.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday even as the retailer posted a third-quarter earnings beat but its 2025 outlook missed expectations, dragging down retail sentiment.

The company’s earnings per share stood at $2.43, slightly above the consensus estimates of $2.38, according to Fly.com. Revenues came in at $608.2 million, in line with consensus estimates at $608.2 million.

Consolidated same store sales increased 8.6%, with retail store same store sales increasing 8.2% and e-commerce same-store sales increasing 11.1%, the company said. The increase in net sales was the result of incremental sales from new stores and the increase in consolidated same-store sales.

Its Q3 net sales increased 16.9% to $608.2 million from $520.4 million in the prior-year period. The growth was partly driven by 13 new stores it added in the third quarter.

“The strength we saw in the business was once again driven by broad-based growth across all major merchandise categories, channels and geographies, resulting in a consolidated same-store sales increase of 8.6%,” said John Hazen, interim CEO. “As we enter our fourth fiscal quarter, we feel very good about the overall tone of the business and the future growth potential of the brand.”

For 2025 fiscal, Boot Barn sees EPS to range between $5.81 and $5.90. That compares to the consensus estimates of $5.84, Fly.com reported.

It expects total sales between $1.908 billion and $1.918 billion, with same-store sales growth of about 5.4% to 5.9%.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ compared to ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volumes were in the ‘low’ zone.

Boot Barn is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Boot Barn stock is up 0.14% year-to-date.

