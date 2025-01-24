Boeing Stock Falls Pre-Market After Company Expects $4B Loss In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boeing expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, aligning with Wall Street estimates, according to FinChat data. The company also expects to burn through $3.5 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Boeing Co (BA) fell nearly 1.5% in Friday’s pre-market session after the planemaker said it expects a GAAP loss per share of $5.46 in the fourth quarter (Q4) which translates to over $4 billion in losses.

The firm pointed out that it will recognize impacts to its financial results related to the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year when it will report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 28.

Boeing said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $15.2 billion, aligning with Wall Street estimates, according to FinChat data. The company also expects to burn through $3.5 billion during the quarter.

CEO Kelly Ortberg said although the company faces near-term challenges, it took important steps to stabilize the business during the quarter including reaching an agreement with IAM-represented teammates and conducting a successful capital raise to improve the balance sheet.

"We also restarted 737, 767 and 777/777X production and our team remains focused on the hard work ahead to build a new future for Boeing,” he said.

The aircraft manufacturer also highlighted that 777X and 767 programs will take a charge of $1.1 billion. The 777X program pre-tax charge of $0.9 billion reflects higher estimated labor costs associated with finalizing the IAM agreement and will be incurred over the next several years.

Boeing said it still anticipates first delivery of the 777-9 in 2026. Meanwhile, Commercial Airplanes expects to report Q4 revenue of $4.8 billion and a negative operating margin of 43.9%.

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (82/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Boeing’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:20 a.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a mixed take on the stock.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported that Boeing’s sale of its Jeppesen navigation unit is attracting significant interest from major aviation suppliers and private equity suitors.

The report said that RTX Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. have been evaluating Jeppesen, while private equity players like Blackstone, Carlyle, Advent, and Warburg Pincus have also shown interest.

Boeing shares have gained nearly 4% year-to-date, but the stock has lost over 16% over the past year.

