Boeing Stock Falls Pre-Market After Company Expects $4B Loss In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boeing expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, aligning with Wall Street estimates, according to FinChat data. The company also expects to burn through $3.5 billion during the quarter.

Boeing Stock Falls Pre-Market After Company Expects $4B Loss In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

Shares of Boeing Co (BA) fell nearly 1.5% in Friday’s pre-market session after the planemaker said it expects a GAAP loss per share of $5.46 in the fourth quarter (Q4) which translates to over $4 billion in losses.

The firm pointed out that it will recognize impacts to its financial results related to the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year when it will report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 28.

Boeing said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $15.2 billion, aligning with Wall Street estimates, according to FinChat data. The company also expects to burn through $3.5 billion during the quarter.

CEO Kelly Ortberg said although the company faces near-term challenges, it took important steps to stabilize the business during the quarter including reaching an agreement with IAM-represented teammates and conducting a successful capital raise to improve the balance sheet.

"We also restarted 737, 767 and 777/777X production and our team remains focused on the hard work ahead to build a new future for Boeing,” he said.

The aircraft manufacturer also highlighted that 777X and 767 programs will take a charge of $1.1 billion. The 777X program pre-tax charge of $0.9 billion reflects higher estimated labor costs associated with finalizing the IAM agreement and will be incurred over the next several years.

Boeing said it still anticipates first delivery of the 777-9 in 2026. Meanwhile, Commercial Airplanes expects to report Q4 revenue of $4.8 billion and a negative operating margin of 43.9%.

Despite the news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (82/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Boeing’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:20 a.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Boeing’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:20 a.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a mixed take on the stock.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported that Boeing’s sale of its Jeppesen navigation unit is attracting significant interest from major aviation suppliers and private equity suitors.

The report said that RTX Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. have been evaluating Jeppesen, while private equity players like Blackstone, Carlyle, Advent, and Warburg Pincus have also shown interest.

Boeing shares have gained nearly 4% year-to-date, but the stock has lost over 16% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Rio Tinto Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Shipment Guidance Remains Intact Despite Cyclone Sean, But Retail Sentiment Wavers

Rio Tinto Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Shipment Guidance Remains Intact Despite Cyclone Sean, But Retail Sentiment Wavers

Texas Instruments Stock Slips Pre-Market As Weak Profit Guidance Dents Market Optimism: Retail Sentiment Stays Bullish

Texas Instruments Stock Slips Pre-Market As Weak Profit Guidance Dents Market Optimism: Retail Sentiment Stays Bullish

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

Atlassian Stock Ticks Up In Premarket After Another Analyst Price Target Hike: Retail Mood Lifts

Recent Stories

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate" dmn

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate"

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Recent Videos

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Video Icon
Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Video Icon
Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Video Icon