BlackRock Stock Gains Pre-Market After Hitting Record $11.6 Trillion In Assets: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

BlackRock reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.93 per share, which topped market estimates of $11.22 per share, according to FinChat data.

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

BlackRock’s shares rose 3.3% in premarket trade on Wednesday after the company’s assets hit a record $11.6 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter.

The world’s largest asset manager said it garnered a record net inflow of $641 billion in 2024, including $281 billion in the fourth quarter.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows alone contributed $390 billion to the full year tally, BlackRock said.  

The New York-based company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 23% to $5.68 billion a year ago compared to the same period. Analysts, on average, expected the company to post fourth-quarter revenue of $5.58 billion.

BlackRock said client activity rose in the fourth-quarter with organic base fees rising by 7%. 

“Our closing of GIP and planned acquisitions of HPS and Preqin are expected to significantly scale and enhance our private markets investment and data capabilities,” CEO Larry Fink said in a statement. 

Following the results, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) territory from ‘neutral’(53/100) a day ago, while retail sentiment chatter spiked to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high.’

BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:31 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BLK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:31 a.m. ET on Jan. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user who bought a call option quickly shared his excitement surrounding the earnings.

  

Another user was more cautious and noted that traders should wait for the consumer price index data, due later on Wednesday, to see where the stock reaches. 

 

Over the past year, the stock has gained 20.5%. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

 

