BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said the company delivered stronger-than-expected profitability and a return to positive cash flow ahead of schedule.

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 8:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

BlackBerry Limited ($BB) shares rose in Thursday’s after-hours session after the Waterloo, Ontario-based company announced fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results that exceeded estimates on a reported basis including contribution from the to-be-divested Cylance business. 

BlackBerry reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 compared to the consensus estimate for a loss of $0.01 per share and the guidance in the range of a loss per share of $0.01 to a profit of $0.01.

Revenue, including the Cylance business, which was held as “for sale” as of Nov. 30, came in at $162 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $144.84 million.

Last week, BlackBerry said it is divesting Cylance, a provider of endpoint security assets, to Arctic Wolf for $160 million, subject to some adjustments, and about 55 million Arctic Wolf stock.

On an adjusted basis, revenue, excluding Cylance’s contribution, was at $143 million.

Among business segments, Internet of Things (IoT) revenue climbed 13% quarter-over-quarter to $62 million, Cybersecurity revenue rose 7% to $93 million and licensing revenue came in at $7 million, all exceeding the guidance.

Gross margin expanded year-over-year from 69.6% to 78.3% as the cost of sales fell over 18%.

“BlackBerry achieved a significant inflection in its results this past quarter,” said John Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry.  

“Driven by a combination of strong revenue performance for both our Cybersecurity and IoT divisions, and continued focus on costs and efficiency, the Company delivered stronger than expected profitability and a return to positive cash flow ahead of schedule.”

Looking ahead, BlackBerry guided first-quarter non-GAAP EPS in the range of a loss of $0.01 per share to a profit of $0.01 per share and revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

IoT and Secure communications revenue for the quarter are expected at $60 million to $65 million and $62 million to $66 million, respectively, with licensing revenue likely contributing about $4 million.

The company expects full-year bottom-line result in the range of a loss of $0.02 to break-even, and revenue of $517 million to $526 million. It clarified that the revenue guidance does not include the expected contribution from Cylance as the divestment is due to be completed in the fourth quarter.

BlackBerry sees the Cylance sale as a further transformational step, placing it on a path to accelerating profitability post-close.

bb-sentiment.png BB sentiment and message volume December 19, 2024, as of 9:52 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock improved from ‘bullish’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100), with retail chatter staying ‘high’ amid the release of the results. 

A retailer watcher on the platform said the muted post-earnings reaction is due to the market’s non-recognition of the fact that the guidance has been adjusted for Cylance divestiture.

Another said he may accumulate the stock if it does not move appreciably higher on earnings.

Since BlackBerry has fallen from grace as a smartphone manufacturer, the company has become an enterprise cybersecurity solutions provider and IoT company for the automotive end market. 

The stock attained meme status amid the retail frenzy in 2021.

BlackBerry shares, which ended Thursday’s regular session down 1% at $2.98, added 2.01% in after-hours trading. The stock has lost about 16% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

c3.ai Stock Sinks To 1-Month Low On Analyst’s Sell Call: Retail Stays In Bearish Camp

c3.ai Stock Sinks To 1-Month Low On Analyst’s Sell Call: Retail Stays In Bearish Camp

Bio-Path Rockets To 4-Month High As Obesity Drug Shows Promise For Diabetes: Retail In Celebration Mode

Bio-Path Rockets To 4-Month High As Obesity Drug Shows Promise For Diabetes: Retail In Celebration Mode

Boeing Stock Rises After Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Pegasus Orders 200 737-10 Airplanes: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boeing Stock Rises After Turkish Low-Cost Carrier Pegasus Orders 200 737-10 Airplanes: Retail Shrugs It Off

Oklo Stock Jumps As Analyst Cites AI-Driven Clean Energy Boom: Retail Eyes More Upside

Oklo Stock Jumps As Analyst Cites AI-Driven Clean Energy Boom: Retail Eyes More Upside

IonQ Stock Swings Amid Bullish Analyst Calls As Retail Investors Eye Quantum Computing’s Short-Term Challenges

IonQ Stock Swings Amid Bullish Analyst Calls As Retail Investors Eye Quantum Computing’s Short-Term Challenges

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read ATG

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read

Rajasthan: multiple killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO] anr

5 killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO]

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH] ATG

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH]

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl muskan allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle anr

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle

Hyundai Motor to Infosys: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 20 ATG

Hyundai Motor to Infosys: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 20

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon