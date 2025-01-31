Benson Hill Stock Reaches One Month High On Positive Results From Tyson Foods Poultry Feed Trial: Retail Lags

The study findings showed how Benson Hill’s ultra-high protein, low-fat soybean meal was a cost-effective alternative to conventional soybean meals in poultry nutrition.

Shares of Benson Hill ($BHIL) more than doubled Thursday to a one-month-high after the company announced positive results from a controlled broiler feeding trial conducted with Tyson Foods, but retail reaction lagged the stock movement.

The study findings showed how Benson Hill’s ultra-high protein, low-fat soybean meal was a cost-effective alternative to conventional soybean meals in poultry nutrition. The feeding trial for Tyson involved more than 800 broilers in a controlled research environment.

“This commercial trial shows how Benson Hill’s UHP-LO soybean meal is helping redefine poultry feed,” said Matt Begemann, senior director of R&D at Benson Hill. “The positive results confirm how Benson Hill’s UHP-LO soybean meal can generate higher nutritional and economic returns. Collaborating with a leader like Tyson Foods is consistent with our commitment to advancing soy quality traits that benefit the entire supply chain.”

Benson Hill’s soy meal significantly lowered feed costs by increasing protein and higher metabolizable energy, the company claims, adding that broilers fed with the company’s soybean meal exhibited equivalent final body weights, feed conversion ratios, and carcass traits compared to those fed conventional meals.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ compared to ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. However, message volumes were in the low zone.

Benson Hill continues to expand its reach in the animal feed sector. It said it is working with value chain partners to ensure availability and adoption of its soy bean meal innvations while further researching animal feed applications in poultry, dairy, and swine.

Benson Hill stock has more than doubled year-to-date.

