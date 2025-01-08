AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

According to FinChat data, the metals coating producer reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the third quarter, compared with market estimates of $1.27 per share.

AZZ Inc. saw its retail engagement jump on Wednesday after its third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, and the Texas-based company raised its fiscal 2025 forecast.

On Tuesday, the metals coating producer reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the third quarter, compared with market estimates of $1.27 per share, according to FinChat data.

AZZ’s third-quarter sales of $403.7 million topped estimates of $396.6 million.

The company reported an uptick in sales at its metal coatings and pre-coat metals segments, aided by the expansion of industrial and construction activity.

The S&P Global Flash US PMI Composite Output Index, which tracks U.S. manufacturing and services sectors, rose to a 33-month high in December on growing optimism around the incoming Trump administration.

AZZ also raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share forecast to $5 to $5.30 from a prior $4.70 to $5.10 projection.

However, AZZ shares were down 1.8% on Wednesday, tracking a decline in the broader U.S. market.

Following the results, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) zone, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

Users were bullish on the stock, with the earnings beat gaining praise.

Stock is up nearly 45% over the past year.

