Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

Aurinia has been under the spotlight recently due to significant restructuring efforts.

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 7:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged over 4% pre-market Tuesday, putting the stock on track to reach its highest level in nearly a year. 

The biotech firm’s stock also emerged among the top five trending symbols on Stocktwits.

An SEC filing revealed that Kevin Tang, Aurinia’s Director and President of Tang Capital Management, purchased 1.2 million shares on Dec. 5 for approximately $10.82 million. 

This brings Tang’s indirect ownership of Aurinia shares to 8.43 million.

AUPH sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket.png AUPH sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket as of 8:15 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits as trading activity picked up. 

One user commented that they liked “this Tang fella.” 

Another speculated on the strategic implications of the purchase, saying that the company might be taken private.

Aurinia has been under the spotlight recently due to significant restructuring efforts. 

Last month, the company announced a plan to cut nearly half its workforce, aiming to save over $40 million annually in operating expenses.

This came alongside changes to its board of directors, including Tang’s appointment, following CEO Peter Greenleaf’s conditional resignation as director.

In its third-quarter (Q3) earnings report, Aurinia posted earnings of $0.10 per share, significantly beating analysts’ estimates of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter reached $67.77 million, exceeding the expected $57.48 million.

Year-to-date, Aurinia’s stock has climbed over 4%, with momentum now building on insider confidence and operational changes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

Alphabet Stock Rallies In Premarket As New ‘Willow’ Quantum Chip Wows Traders: Retail Excited

Alphabet Stock Rallies In Premarket As New ‘Willow’ Quantum Chip Wows Traders: Retail Excited

Micron Technology Climbs Pre-Market On $6.1 Billion U.S. Subsidy Approval: Retail Turns Bullish

Micron Technology Climbs Pre-Market On $6.1 Billion U.S. Subsidy Approval: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

RBI approves pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI: Get easy access to loans; CHECK for details dmn

RBI approves pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI: Get easy access to loans; CHECK for details

Mutual fund investment: Top small-cap mutual funds with over 30% returns in 2024 dmn

Mutual fund investment: Top small-cap mutual funds with over 30% returns in 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon