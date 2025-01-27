AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

Consensus estimates a decline in adjusted earnings per share year-over-year and sequentially, and flat revenue

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 9:33 AM IST

The spotlight shifts to AT&T, Inc.’s (T) fourth-quarter results, due before the market opens on Monday, after peer Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) reported solid results on Friday.

An earnings call will be hosted by AT&T management at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On average, analysts expect the company to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, down from the year ago’s $0.54 a year ago and the third quarter’s $0.60. Revenue is estimated at $32.02 billion, flat with last year and the preceding quarter.

The company revenue trailed expectations in each of the past three quarters.

Investors are likely to focus on AT&T’s wireless service revenue growth, customer additions by both its wireless and broadband businesses and capital investment. CFO Pascal Desroches said on the third-quarter earnings call in late October that capital investment will be higher than previous quarter’s $5.5 billion.

Rival Verizon’s fourth-quarter adjusted came in at $1.10, in line with the consensus, and operating revenue climbed 1.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $35.68 billion, slightly ahead of the $35.36 billion Street estimate. Its wireless service revenue climbed 3.1%.

AT&T announced last week that it has completed a structured sale-leaseback of underutilized central office facilities. The company realized more than $850 million in upfront cash proceeds from the asset transfer of 74 properties located across the country.

Following the company’s Analyst Day, Argus upgraded AT&T stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $27 price target, TheFly reported. Analysts at the firm said the company presented a strong case for shareholder returns, earnings, and cash flow. They expect the company to benefit from revenue acceleration over time, network modernization and cost savings.

Argus said the management’s vision of opportunities from wireless/fiber convergence and its investment provide a compelling vision for growth and shareholder returns.

For the fourth quarter, AT&T currently anticipates wireless service revenue growth of 3% and broadband revenue growth of 7%, and adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.25. The consensus estimate calls for adjusted EPS of $2.19.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward AT&T stock worsened to ‘bearish’ (44/45) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volume at ‘low’ levels.

at&t-sentiment.png T sentiment and message volume January 26, 2025, as of 9:24 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

AT&T shares ended Friday’s session up 0.84% to $22.72 and have gained about 1.1% in January. It ended 2024 with a solid gain of 38.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beacon Roofing Stock Rises After Company Starts Looking For Buyers: Retail Neutral

Beacon Roofing Stock Rises After Company Starts Looking For Buyers: Retail Neutral

Rivian Stock Defies Trump’s DoE Loan-Freeze As Volkswagen JV Tech Reportedly Draws Outside Interest: Retail’s Excited

Rivian Stock Defies Trump’s DoE Loan-Freeze As Volkswagen JV Tech Reportedly Draws Outside Interest: Retail’s Excited

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

MicroStrategy May Reportedly Owe Taxes On $19B Unrealized Bitcoin Gains: Retail Shrugs It Off

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

SMX Stock Surges After Report Highlights Its Proprietary AI Hardware Protection Technology: Retail's Divided

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Union Pacific Gets Slew Of Price Target Hikes After Upbeat Q4: Retail Stays Confident

Recent Stories

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve dmn

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends AJR

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon