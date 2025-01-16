Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish

In their latest note, BofA analysts underscored their bullish thesis on the Arista Networks stock by highlighting that the company could be a significant beneficiary from the surge in demand for networking infrastructure fueled by generative AI.

Arista Networks Stock Gets A Price-Target Bump From BofA, Thanks To Generative AI-Fueled Demand Surge: Retail's Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) gained nearly 1.5% in morning trade on Thursday after the company’s stock received a price target bump from Wall Street.

According to a report by TheFly, analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities increased their price target for Arista Networks to $130 from $114, implying an upside of nearly 11% from the current price.

In their latest note, BofA analysts underscored their bullish thesis on Arista stock by highlighting that the company could be a significant beneficiary of the surge in demand for networking infrastructure fueled by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

According to BofA analysts, the surge in demand for computational use cases is leading to a rise in demand for key networking equipment like switches, routers, optical and storage devices, and more.

They also expect Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) and Ciena Corp. (CIEN) to be key beneficiaries of this demand surge.

In December, Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price target for Arista Networks to $118, expecting the company to benefit from a surge in demand in the AI segment.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (56/100) territory after being ‘neutral’ (49/100) a day ago. Message volume remained in the ‘high’ (64/100) zone.

ANET retail sentiment ANET sentiment and message volume January 16, 2025, as of 10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user wondered if Arista is the Nvidia of the past.

Another user posted a technical analysis of Arista’s stock, saying it looks “strong as usual.”

Arista Networks’ stock price has gained more than 31% over the past six months, while its one-year gains stand at 86%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

Katapult Holdings Stock Surges After Q4 Gross Originations Rise Over 11%: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Katapult Holdings Stock Surges After Q4 Gross Originations Rise Over 11%: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Recent Stories

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Morgan Stanley Stock Gains After Upbeat Q4: Retail Applauds Robust Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor's Robust Earnings, Capex Outlook Boost ASML, Applied Materials, And Other Stocks: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team makes it 4 on 4 with a win over Bhutan, enters quarterfinal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men's team makes it 4 on 4 with a win over Bhutan, enters quarterfinal

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

Tencent-Backed DouYu Stock Soars On Special Cash Dividend, New Co-CEO Appointment: Retail Ecstatic

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

EV Maker Polestar's Stock Slides On Lower Revenue Outlook, CEO's Remarks: Retail Brushes It Off

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon